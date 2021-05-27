newsbreak-logo
2 months in prison for dad who paid $40K in ACT cheat scheme

By Associated Press
fortwaynesnbc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — The founder of a private equity firm who paid $40,000 to have someone secretly correct his daughter’s ACT exam answers was sentenced Thursday to two months in prison for his role in the college admissions bribery scheme. Mark Hauser cried Thursday as he asked for forgiveness and...

fortwaynesnbc.com
