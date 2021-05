Once again, it is the time of year when graduating seniors in Whitfield County and across the nation are preparing to walk across the stage with anticipation as they receive their high school diplomas. In a few short weeks, Whitfield County teachers, parents, friends and family members will join over 900 Whitfield County seniors as they celebrate this major milestone. This wonderful accomplishment is cause for celebration and, sometimes, a touch of sadness as students and parents realize that new graduates are about to leave the familiarity of high school, teachers and friends to face the next part of their lives.