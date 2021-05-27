'Like Saka': Charles Watts names the 'next superstar' who's set to come out of Arsenal academy

After Bukyo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe’s emergence at the top level, Arsenal fans can’t wait to see what Hale End can produce next. Folarin Balogun and Miguel Azeez are the obvious names, but the two teenagers have been given a chance in the first team already. There’s no doubt that they will go on to have fine careers in the Premier League, and we can’t be more excited about the two of them.