Online scrubs seller Figs soars 36% in stock market debut

By JOSEPH PISANI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- Shares of Figs Inc., which sells scrubs online to nurses and doctors, soared 36% in their stock market debut Thursday, valuing the 8-year old company at more than $4.8 billion. Heather Hasson and Trina Spear founded founded the company in 2013, setting out to remake what medical...

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

