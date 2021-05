The 2021 Cincinnati Bengals schedule is set and it is clear that the league doesn’t think they’ll be much fun to watch. That could be due to schedule difficulty, low expectations, or other factors. Their lone primetime game comes on a Thursday night, which every team gets. Thus, leaving many Bengals fans upset. That train of thought is understandable, but is it all that bad for this year? Here are some reasons why it may be a positive going into this crucial campaign.