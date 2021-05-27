newsbreak-logo
Arizona State

Arizona kickoff times announced for handful of games

By Jason Scheer
247Sports
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona football has announced some of its game times for the upcoming season. The season starts with a matchup against the BYU Cougars in Jedd Fisch's first game as Arizona's head coach. That contest will take place at 7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN. The following week, Arizona opens up its home schedule against San Diego State in a matchup that will be seen at 7 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network. The third week of the season will see a home matchup against NAU that will also be taking place at 7 p.m. on Pac-12.

