The upcoming summer transfer window is shaping up to be one of the most crucial and productive in some for Arsenal if reports are to be believed. Both the Athletic and the Guardian report that a major squad overhaul is on Mikel Arteta’s agenda this off-season, with the Gunners keen on both selling players who are surplus to requirements as well as bring in new signings who have the quality and attitude to bring Arsenal back to the top of the English football game.