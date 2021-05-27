newsbreak-logo
Computers

Microsoft Build 2021: Top 5 biggest announcements

By Sean Endicott
windowscentral.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft Build 2021 wrapped up today. The company announced several new features for developers of Windows 10, Microsoft Teams apps, and more. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also teased the future of Windows. Microsoft Build 2021 is the biggest event of the year for developers who work with Windows or Microsoft...

www.windowscentral.com
Satya Nadella
