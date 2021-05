Gov. Brad Little excoriated his second-in-command Friday for imposing a state-wide mask ban while he was out of the state the day before. Little reversed the executive order and posted a blistering statement calling Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s actions an “abuse of power” and “tyranny.” “An executive order that was issued while I was out of state this week runs contrary to a basic conservative principle—the government closest to the people governs best,” he said. The order banned masks in schools and public buildings and forbade local jurisdictions from mandating masks. “The action that took place while I was traveling this week is not gubernatorial. The action that took place was an irresponsible, self-serving political stunt,” his statement continued.