newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Preview time: Microsoft's 2021 Pride lineup is on full, colorful display

By Robert Carnevale
windowscentral.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft's Pride skins are on the way. Expect to see rainbows on Edge and Surface products. Official news can be expected in June, but for now, we have previews of what's to come. Ever the aesthetic wizards, Microsoft's done it again. We're past the cool Clippy wallpapers and have now...

www.windowscentral.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Products#Microsoft Edge#Previews#Cool Colors#Tech#Pride Aesthetics#Style#Surface Laptop#Offerings#Rainbows#Official Announcements#Ninety Degree Bends#Oversaturated Energy#Wizards#Time#Official News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Laptops
Related
Softwarebestgamingpro.com

Microsoft to Broaden Windows 10 Color Management Support

A brand new Home windows Insider construct reveals that Microsoft is working to broaden colour administration help in Home windows for artistic purposes that run afoul of HDR. “HDR mode adjustments the conduct of some artistic and creative apps that use Worldwide Shade Consortium (ICC) show colour profiles, equivalent to Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom Basic, and CorelDraw (amongst others),” Microsoft notes in a weblog submit. “Up to now, these apps have been restricted to concentrating on the sRGB colour gamut.”
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Microsoft Teams displays will soon support Zoom and Webex meetings

Video-enabled Teams Android devices will soon support Zoom and Webex meetings. The Teams calendar will show third-party meetings and make it easy to join meetings from other platforms. Last year, Teams Rooms and Zoom Room devices gained the ability to connect through embedded web technologies. Microsoft will soon allow Teams...
Softwarewindowslatest.com

Microsoft Edge is finally getting Edge Legacy’s tab previews in July

The July update for Microsoft Edge will finally introduce support for classic or legacy Edge’s tab previews feature, according to the updated roadmap. The Dev and Canary builds of Microsoft Edge have already gained support for tab previews, and the feature is set to enter beta development in an A/B test next month.
TechnologyCNET

Here's why Apple says Microsoft's xCloud game streaming isn't on the iPhone

Game streaming is pitched as the future of games, a nirvana-like union of powerful computer servers, super fast networks. It can seem like magic, allowing anyone to play visually complex and demanding video games on a low-power device, using technology similar to watching movies on Netflix. But Apple says game streaming needs to follow its rules if it's going to be made available on its App Store. And now, after criticism particularly from Microsoft's Xbox gaming group and Fortnite maker Epic Games, it's defending that position in court.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

Rumored Nintendo Switch Pro Feature Seemingly Confirmed

Rumors about the Nintendo Switch pro have been rife online since 2019. One of the rumors claim that the console would feature an OLED screen. A comment made by an OLED company executive seems to confirm this rumor. Nintendo Switch Pro could reportedly feature the rumored OLED screen if the...
Softwarethurrott.com

Microsoft Previews a Math Solver for Edge

Microsoft is adding a Math Solver feature to its Edge web browser that provides solutions to math problems with step-by-step instructions. “The impact of Covid-19 has forced students to use more digital learning tools and incorporate their web browser into everyday learning,” a new post to the Microsoft Edge blog reads. “Students rely on the browser to help them find solutions to their studies, including math. To help these students on their learning journey, we are excited to announce that Microsoft Math Solver will be available as a preview feature starting with Microsoft Edge 91 stable.”
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Tab FE appears on Google Play Console

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Galaxy Tab S7 Lite tablet and now an other device has been spotted, the Samsung Galaxy Tab FE. The Samsung Galaxy Tab FE or Fan Edition recently appeared on the Google Play Console and there appears to be two version of the tablet, one with 4G the other with 5G.
Video Gamestecheblog.com

Sony Unveils New Midnight Black and Cosmic Red PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Game Controller Colorways

Ever since the PlayStation 5 game console launched last November, it has been a tough task to keep in stock anywhere, but for those who did manage to snag one, or a few, Sony has some new DualSense controller colorways coming soon. The Midnight Black sports two different shades of black with light grey details that represent the stars we see in the night sky, paired with matching buttons. Read more for a video and additional information.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Microsoft Announces June Games With Gold Lineup

While Sony’s PS+ offerings have been rumored for a bit and were confirmed today, nothing of the sort happened for Microsoft. Today, they unveiled the four games that will make up June’s lineup – and there are some gems here to be sure. Nothing is a AAA game in 2021, but The King’s Bird sets off the first half of the month’s Xbox One offerings with a thrilling physics-based platformer, while the 360 side of the ledger gets the fun NeoGeo Battle Coliseum. The second half of the month sees Shadows Awakening offer up some isometric Souls-esque action on the Xbox One/Series consoles, while 360 BC fans can enjoy Injustice and its dark storyline with Mortal Kombat-style action. It’s a good month for variety and a solid value for Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold users.
ComputersGizmodo

HP Just Overhauled Its Gaming Laptop Lineup

With new Intel and AMD laptop CPUs to use, HP is now overhauling its gaming laptop lineup with three new notebooks, an updated gaming hub, and a refreshed gaming monitor to boot. The Omen 16 is HP’s new all-purpose gaming notebook, offering a 16.1-inch 2560 x 1440 display in a...
ElectronicsStuff.tv

Samsung's refreshed Smart Monitor lineup includes a colossal 43in 4K UHD display

Samsung has expanded its Smart Monitor roster with a range of new displays that includes a mammoth 43in 'do-it-all' screen. The retooled lineup includes M5 displays in 24in, 27in, and 32in variants alongside a whopping 43in M7 display. That seismic model is the secret weapon in Samsung's new Smart Monitor arsenal, and features a 4K UHD display, all-in-one powered remote made from recycled plastic, numerous connectivity options including Tap View and Apple AirPlay 2, a bundle of USB-C and USB ports, and built-in support for Microsoft 365 applications that lets users view and edit documents from the cloud without needing to rely on a PC. When the working day is done, native out-of-the-box support for entertainment services like Netflix, HBO, and YouTube will allow users to kick back and relax in a snap - no smartphone or PC connection required. Anybody interested in the revamped Samsung Smart Monitor lineup can make an 'enquiry to buy' over on the Samsung website. Sounds exclusive.
Cell Phones9to5Google

Stadia reportedly surpasses 3 million app downloads with a big boost in late 2020

Google’s cloud gaming platform, Stadia, kicked off with a rough launch that’s been followed by a year and a half of adding games and features and, unfortunately, closing its first-party studios before releasing any games. After a Googler said that the platform is “alive and well” last week, a new report seems to back that up with claims that Stadia has surpassed 3 million app downloads.
Computerspetri.com

How to Discover and Configure Sites for IE Mode in the New Edge

We have just over a year until Internet Explorer hits another ‘major’ milestone on its way to riding into the sunset. June 15, 2022, to be exact. This is the date the desktop application of Internet Explorer 11 on supported versions of the Windows 10 Semi-Annual Channel (SAC) will go out of support and be retired. Versions 2004, 20H1, 20H2, and the brand new, 21H1. (Windows 10 version 1909 goes out of support fully in May of 2022. Plus, by next June, there will be others (21H2, 22H1, etc).
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

Microsoft Edge Canary gets the new Sharing Hub feature

Microsoft Edge Canary has received a new experimental Chromium-based Sharing Hub feature that makes it easier to share content with other people. Earlier this month, Google added a new experimental feature to Google Chrome Canary that adds a paper plan icon to your address bar, that when clicked, opens a new Sharing Hub feature.
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Guide

iPad mini Pro price and screen size just leaked

We're still impatiently waiting for the iPad mini 6 but it seems like Apple has an iPad mini Pro in the works that might make you forget all about it. The tablet is reportedly set to sport a slightly larger display than the iPad mini 6, as well as higher price tag.