Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The big news in the last week was the release of the NFL schedule. The fact that this qualifies as big news reveals how we are smack in the middle of the dead season for the NFL. The release of the schedule is a non-event. We already knew all the Jets opponents and which games were home games and which were road games. The only thing revealed were the order, game times and the London trip, which mean close to nothing in the grand scheme of things.