In Our Backyard No. 6 (bonus): Warning! This is your Tortoise Service Announcement

By Hosted by Warren Olney
kcrw.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith rising heat, deadly drought, and erratic storms, the desert tortoise needs your help. And there are many things you can do, especially if you are camping over the weekend or driving to Las Vegas. Susanna Mann and Gabby Barnas from the Ivanpah Desert Tortoise Research Facility will tell you all the little things that make a big difference for our wildlife friends in the desert.

www.kcrw.com
