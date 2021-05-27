In Our Backyard No. 6 (bonus): Warning! This is your Tortoise Service Announcement

There is nothing, (in my humble opinion), as interesting and enjoyable as spending time in the forests or mountain areas in Idaho. Whether it’s the beauty, the quiet, the trees, the interesting rocks, the shade, the adventure, or any of the infinite reasons to go out and get away from the world; the backcountry of Idaho is an incredible place to enjoy. But in reality most jobs and locations aren’t conducive to having the time to get away after work on a daily or even weekly basis. But, with some planning, work, and of course budgeting; you can create a backyard that has some of your favorite things from Idaho’s backcountry in your own yard. So I pose the question, would you rather come home at the end of the day after work, and mow a piece of grass on your time off, or instead enjoy a forested space that isn’t as much work or expense as grass? Last week after work, I was driving by the home of one of my friends and he was out mowing his huge front lawn. This friend has a long work schedule with no real opportunity to leave his work building during the day to go outside, get fresh air, sunshine, and be away from a confined space. So for him, mowing is his time to get outside, but how much better would it be to get out in some trees, enjoy the evening with the family, and have fun rather than spending time and money maintaining a large grass area where its primary purpose is for show rather than anything else. I always recommend that if we can improve a yard with trees and low input design ideas that require far less water, provide shade, and stop the wind on the property, then we have improved the landscape dramatically.