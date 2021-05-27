newsbreak-logo
Joe Mathews on the fight over groundwater rights in the California desert

By Hosted by Chery Glaser, Joe Mathews
kcrw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll of California is officially facing drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. And much of the state is in extreme or severe drought after the dry winter. Now a fight over groundwater rights is brewing in the desert northeast of LA. It could be a sign of bigger problems ahead for the state. In this edition of Zocalo’s “Connecting California,” commentator Joe Mathews says at the heart of the dispute is a state law that was passed half a dozen years ago.

