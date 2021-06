Welcome back to another edition of our summer outdoor series "Exploring Our Backyard" presented by Sprad's RV. This week's adventure takes us to Horsetail Falls, which is located just south of South Lake Tahoe off U.S. Highway 50 in the Desolation Wilderness. I absolutely love waterfalls, and there are so many good ones located within just a few hours of our area. After spending an afternoon exploring Horsetail Falls' trails, swimming pools, mini waterfalls and the the main event, a 500-foot waterfall that cascades over granite, this has become one of my favorites in the Lake Tahoe region.