NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.