Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

oppo reno 6 sequence price listing: stunning and highly effective! Oppo Reno 6 Series launches three sensible telephones, know the price-features – oppo reno 6, reno 6 professional, reno 6 professional + with 65w quick charging, 32-megapixel selfie cameras launched: price, specs

By Sandeep khamu
enter21st.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOppo has launched its three new smartphones Oppo Reno 6 Pro +, Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6. All three telephones include 65W quick charging assist and have a hole-punch show. All three can have a 32 megapixel selfie digital camera. Oppo Reno 6 Pro + is essentially the most premium smartphone and comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. Oppo Reno 6 Pro is provided with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor whereas Oppo Reno 6 will get MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor.

enter21st.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telephones#Digital Cameras#Megapixel#Qualcomm Snapdragon#Android Phone#Oppo Reno 6 Series#Reno 6 Professional#Mediatek Dimensity 1200#Amoled#8 Megapixel#The Oppo Reno 6 Pro#Rs#Cny 3 199 Lrb#Cny 3 799 Lrb#Indian#Techradar India#Basic Specs#Processor#Ram#Launches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Country
China
Related
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

OPPO Reno 6 Pro+ 5G with Snapdragon 870 spotted on benchmarking site

Recent reports have revealed that the OPPO phone with model number PENM00, which was recently seen at China’s TENAA and 3C certification site is the forthcoming OPPO Reno6 Pro+ flagship. The handset is set to go official with the Reno6 5G and Reno6 Pro 5G on May 27 in China. Ahead of the launch, the PENM00 handset has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site (via) with some of its key specs.
Technologytechadvisor.com

Oppo Reno 6, 6 Pro and 6 Pro+ launch in China

Compared to one another, the base Reno 6 stands out visually as a result of its slab-sided design - reminiscent of Apple's iPhone 12 series (which itself calls back to the original iPhone 4). It's centred around a 6.4in Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display and runs on MediaTek's recently-announced mid-range-focussed 6nm Dimensity 900 chipset, which grants it 5G capabilities.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

New Oppo Reno 6 Series images leaked

The OPPO Reno 6 Pro and OPPO Reno 6 Pro+ have been spotted on TENAA. The listing surfaced ahead of product launch. It was a few months after the OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G hit DxOMark with average scores and after the OPPO Reno 5 Pro+ 5G was introduced. The previous OPPO Reno phones made their mark in the industry and we can expect future OPPO smartphones will also offer great performance at a low price point. The latest details were shared by @evleaks. Some were also spotted on JD.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Oppo Reno 6 5G series goes official with an excellent quality/price ratio

The world's fourth-largest smartphone vendor (as of the end of Q1 2021) keeps doing what it does best, churning out beautiful devices with impressive specifications at unbeatable prices like it's nothing and thus gradually eating away at Samsung and Apple's global market share. While Oppo's three new Reno-series handsets only...
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Oppo launches trio of Reno 6 phones coming early next month

Oppo is determined to continue churning out new phones at a rapid pace, and today, we’re getting a trio of intriguing devices. The Oppo Reno 6 family has been announced, which includes the Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, and Reno 6 Pro+. While the design for all three models is...
Cell Phoneshitnewsindustry.com

Oppo Reno 6 Series: Release Date, Specifications And Key Features!!!

The affordable and best version of Oppo Reno is all set for the release of its Oppo Reno 6 Varients. In respect to this, the company Oppo has made it official through their authentic social media. In the wake of the Oppo Reno 6 series launch, Oppo Reno 6, Oppo 6 Pro, and Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus are the outcomes.
Beauty & Fashionigeekphone.com

OPPO Reno 6 Series Review: Dimensity 900 is The Beauty of Phone

The newly upgraded Oppo Reno 6 series is even more so. It has upgraded this year’s new processor and also brought a technical upgrade to the back shell of the mobile phone. We all know that the Reno series is updated very quickly, but every time it is updated It can bring us different surprises, especially in appearance design, which can definitely be said to be a threshold for the aesthetics of the current mobile phone appearance design.
NFLtechnave.com

Oppo Reno 6 5G Price in Malaysia & Specs

The Oppo Reno 6 5G is powered by a MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm) CPU processor with 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, UFS 2.1. The device also has a 6.43-inch AMOLED (1080 x 2400 pixels, 409 ppi) display. It has a Triple: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.2", 0.7µm, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm + 2MP rear camera and supports Wifi, NFC, GPS, 3G, 4G LTE and 5G. It packs in a Li-Po 4300 mAh, non-removable battery at 7.6mm device thickness, running on Android 11, ColorOS 11.3.
Cell Phonesigeekphone.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Confirmed To Be Equipped With Under-Screen

Samsung has been committed to promoting the development of folding screen mobile phones in recent years. Currently, it has launched two fixed folding screen product lines, namely the Galaxy Z Fold for business and the Galaxy Z Flip for fashion and portability. As the true pioneer and popularizer of folding...
NFLgsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE appears in colorful renders

Most of those so-called bloatware can be deselected during setup. And they are not all activat... And yet you blame other Chinese brands for bloatware. Samsung started and was awsome during mids.but now same slow Exynos, poor and low battery, slo... Exynos 2100 is actually very good. Do research before...
Cell Phonesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

All OnePlus 9 & 9 Pro OxygenOS updates in one place | #android | #security

New updates are being added at the bottom of this story……. Original story (published on April 6, 2021) follows:. OnePlus has unveiled its 2021 flagship devices in the form of the OnePlus 9 family of devices. These devices further ditch the original OnePlus recipe (top-tier specs for mid-range price) as they step up to the big dogs.
Cell Phonesigeekphone.com

VIVO will Release New VIVO Y73 Smartphone with Three Rear Camera

Vivo India brand strategy director Nipun Marya has announced the trailer of the Vivo Y73 phone on Twitter, reported by Igeekphone. In the picture, you can see the back design of Vivo Y73 phone, which will adopt a rear three-camera scheme. The camera module design is very similar to the X60 series phones released by Vivo before, with the main lens on top and two auxiliary lenses on the bottom.