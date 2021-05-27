oppo reno 6 sequence price listing: stunning and highly effective! Oppo Reno 6 Series launches three sensible telephones, know the price-features – oppo reno 6, reno 6 professional, reno 6 professional + with 65w quick charging, 32-megapixel selfie cameras launched: price, specs
Oppo has launched its three new smartphones Oppo Reno 6 Pro +, Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6. All three telephones include 65W quick charging assist and have a hole-punch show. All three can have a 32 megapixel selfie digital camera. Oppo Reno 6 Pro + is essentially the most premium smartphone and comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. Oppo Reno 6 Pro is provided with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor whereas Oppo Reno 6 will get MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor.enter21st.com