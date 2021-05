Miitopia is finally on the Nintendo Switch, and with it comes heaps of amiibo support. Here’s everything you need to know before you start your adventure!. Early on in the game you’ll find a Mii who’s a “Nintendo Fan” and all they want is for you to show them different amiibo by tapping them after talking with them. Certain amiibo you show will earn you costumes for your party members, though they don’t grant any stat bonuses whatsoever when worn, so they become pretty useless when your enemies get stronger. Amiibo that don’t give costumes give three Game Tickets.