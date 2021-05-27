Twitch introduces new LGBT and Vtuber tags for streamers
Twitch has carried out over 350 new tags for streamers, permitting them to categorize themselves by “gender, sexual orientation, race, nationality, ability, mental health, and more,” the company announced Thursday. Some of those tags, which had been carried out on May 26, include transgender, Vtuber, genderqueer, and visual incapacity. These tags are an non-compulsory software that enables a streamer to categorise themselves into a specific group.enter21st.com