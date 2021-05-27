Twitch introduces new LGBT and Vtuber tags for streamers

Twitch has updated its platform with 350 new tags to promote gender diversity, following great demand from a variety of communities. Twitch’s update is an effort towards a more inclusive online community: “Our hope is that these new tags help every community,” wrote Twitch in a blog post. Most of the 350 new tags are related to gender, sexual orientation, race, nationality, ability and mental health: tags like “transgender,” “Black,” “disabled” and “veteran” are but a few examples. Twitch acknowledged that it probably “should have done [the update] sooner,” according to the post. The platform clarified that the reason for the hesitation centered around concerns over targeted harassment.