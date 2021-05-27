Warcraft 2: Chronicles of the Second War is a fan-made reimagining

After last week’s Overwatch 2 developer livestream, one fan created some of the changes coming in the new game in Overwatch’s workshop mode. In workshop mode, players can create custom games that allow them to do anything from train their aiming skills to play an Overwatch-ified version of Flappy Bird or Bejeweled. Reddit user Ajfis3, who is no stranger to making cool shit in Overwatch, used the workshop to give players a chance to experience what Overwatch 2 might feel like ahead of whenever the game’s actually released. The game mode recreates the changes announced during Thursday’s Overwatch 2 livestream, including reducing the number of players on each team from six to five, adding hero-specific changes like giving Zarya a second charge on her bubble shield, and implementing role passive abilities like reduced tank knockback and support passive healing.