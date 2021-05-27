newsbreak-logo
Warcraft 2: Chronicles of the Second War is a fan-made reimagining

By Sandeep khamu
enter21st.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe wouldn’t have the sprawling world of Warcraft if it weren’t for the unique real-time technique video games. One studio, made up of diehard followers, is making a model new tackle Warcraft 2 known as Chronicles of the Second War. This challenge isn’t only a 1:1 recreation, however a reinterpretation with tons of recent content material.

Video Gamesblizzardwatch.com

If you want World of Warcraft to be a better game, don’t be a jerk

It’s often tempting to forget that MMOs are full of other people. That Draenei riding around on a store mount? That’s a person. That Night Elf who used a paid character boost so they could be level 58 for Burning Crusade Classic? That’s also a person. The Horde Rogue you just stomped into the dirt in the Blasted Lands? The Alliance Paladin who’s been trying to kill the Wyvern Master in the Crossroads? These are all people.
Video GamesTelegraph

Video games publisher eyes £1bn float as demand soars

The video games publisher behind the smash hit Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is preparing to level up with a £1bn London listing. Devolver Digital has appointed bankers from Zeus Capital to pursue a stock market float after riding high on the enormous popularity of online gaming during lockdown. Fall Guys...
Video GamesIGN

Five Fan-Made Video Games That Outshone the Originals

Is a gaming franchise considered successful if they don't have dedicated fans making their own games? Fan-made video games are a major cornerstone of the gaming industry, providing a way for fans to showcase their creativity and a stepping stone for them to the industry itself. While we will always...
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

World of Warcraft - Countdown To Burning Legion classic

I’m not sure about everyone else, but I was amazed when Blizzard not only announced the pre-patch for Burning Crusade Classic would start on May 18th but that they also would only have two weeks of pre-patch time. I wasn’t at all expecting BCC to arrive so soon. In fact, by the time this column is posted, servers should either be back up or soon will be, and I’m honestly much more excited about this launch than I was for Classic when it launched.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Outbreak mode gets first Main Quest this week

Treyarch is expanding Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies this week with the addition of the first Outbreak Main Quest, new weapons in the Mystery Box, and more. The highlight of this new content is the introduction of a Main Quest for Outbreak. Similar to the Easter eggs on previous round-based maps, the Main Quest tasks players with completing various objectives to progress the story.
Video Gamesgametyrant.com

STAR WARS PINBALL VR Review: A Star Wars Fans Hideaway

I have to start this review out by simply stating that Star Wars Pinball VR was literally exactly what I expected it to be. Zen Studios delivered a neat little hideaway for Star Wars fans to play some pinball featuring their favorite films from the series and gave them the freedom to look around. While I can’t say that it is perfect, it does have pretty much everything you need to enjoy the experience and game room area.
FIFAthumbsticks.com

Chart update: Mass Effect takes No.1 from Resident Evil Village

Mass Effect Legendary Edition lands at the top of the UK video games chart in its first week, replacing Resident Evil Village. The remaster of BioWare’s classic science fiction RPG trilogy debuts at No.1 in the latest UK physical video game chart. Mass Effect Legendary Edition knocks last week’s chart-topper – the excellent Resident Evil Village – down to No.2.
Video GamesGematsu

Swords of Legends Online ‘PvP’ trailer, gameplay, and screenshots

Publisher Gameforge and developers Wangyuan Shengtang and Aurogon have released a new trailer, gameplay, and screenshots for massively multiplayer online action RPG Swords of Legends Online introducing the game’s player-versus-player battles. Here is an overview of the game’s player-versus-player modes, via Gameforge:. Battlegrounds. Battle in the Sands – In this...
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Epic teasing huge “mystery” free game in next week’s giveaway

The Epic Games Store’s next freebie is a “mystery game” the Fortnite publisher have confirmed. Usually, every Thursday, we see a new free title drop on the Epic Games Store, accompanied by a reveal of what’s coming next. This time however there’s a cryptic image of the Epic Games Store...
Video GamesKotaku

No Need To Wait: Fans Made Their Own Version Of Overwatch 2

After last week’s Overwatch 2 developer livestream, one fan created some of the changes coming in the new game in Overwatch’s workshop mode. In workshop mode, players can create custom games that allow them to do anything from train their aiming skills to play an Overwatch-ified version of Flappy Bird or Bejeweled. Reddit user Ajfis3, who is no stranger to making cool shit in Overwatch, used the workshop to give players a chance to experience what Overwatch 2 might feel like ahead of whenever the game’s actually released. The game mode recreates the changes announced during Thursday’s Overwatch 2 livestream, including reducing the number of players on each team from six to five, adding hero-specific changes like giving Zarya a second charge on her bubble shield, and implementing role passive abilities like reduced tank knockback and support passive healing.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition hits highest Steam concurrent players for a BioWare game

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition launched on Friday, and the Steam numbers suggest it's had a pretty successful launch weekend. The remastered trilogy is the number one trending game on SteamDB right now, reaching a peak concurrent player count of 59,817 on Sunday. As noted by industry analyst @BenjiSales on Twitter, it marks the highest concurrent players on Steam for any BioWare game. It's also the second-highest concurrent player count for any EA game on Steam, only beaten by Apex Legends.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Dungeons and Dragons Dark Alliance will be available at launch on Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass is getting another day one added to its library in June as it has been confirmed Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance will be available on the subscription service. The game will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and on the Cloud through the service. Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance is also going to be on PS4 and PS5. You can check out some gameplay in the trailer below.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey, which lets you leave your ship and walk on planets, now has a release date

The Odyssey expansion for space sim Elite Dangerous has been in alpha for five weeks, and we've had mixed feelings. I questioned whether adding humans to the game was a good idea, and Nat had a rough time. But that's what an alpha is for—to see what works and what doesn't. And when the expansion is finally released to everyone on May 19 this year, you can expect (well, hopefully) a much more polished and refined experience.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition announced for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch

Wired Productions and independent developer Tomas Sala have announced a Warrior Edition of third-person air combat game The Falconeer for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. The Warrior Edition bundles the base game with all of the updates and expansions released for the Xbox and PC versions. Players will get The Kraken, The Hunter, and Atun’s Folly expansions, as well as the upcoming Edge of the World expansion.
Video Gamesblizzardwatch.com

What lore moment in gaming hit you the hardest?

I’m not specifically speaking about World of Warcraft lore here — it can be any game, from Deckard Cain’s last act in Diablo 3 to the fate of Phoibe in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, from Ethan discovering the truth in Resident Evil Village to the final confrontation with Adam Smasher in Cyberpunk 2077. There are a lot of moments in games that have had an impact on me, some of them positive — I remember feeling very happy and excited at the end of Mass Effect Andromeda when all of the factions and people you made alliances with showed up to help you in the final fight, while I was actually upset when Hawke’s mother… well, spoilers for Dragon Age 2, I guess.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

How to complete Overwatch Shocking Surprise Junkenstein Challenge

While Junkenstein’s Revenge can look deceptively easy, Overwatch’s Shocking Surprise mode is one of the title’s most difficult to complete. So, here are our tips for beating the Junkenstein Challenge’s hardest level. Overwatch’s fan-favorite Halloween mode is only available twice a year: during the Halloween Terror Event, as well as...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Scarlet Nexus Demo Released for PS4 and PS5

Scarlet Nexus, Bandai Namco’s most recent contribution to the JRPG canon, launches in just under a month. In the meantime, players on Xbox and, as of today PlayStation, can access a multi-hour demo that looks like a solid appetizer for the game. This demo introduces players to the characters, world, and enemies of New Himuka, a city in an alternate reality 90’s Japan where AR overlays and networked brains are omnipresent.