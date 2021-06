Today's Dealmaster is headlined by the return of Epic's annual Mega Sale, which includes discounts on a number of noteworthy PC games. Like last year's deals event, the sale also includes a recurring coupon that takes $10 off any eligible game priced at $14.99 or more after existing sale discounts. You'll have to be signed in to an Epic Games account to access this feature, but once used, the coupon will immediately reset and become usable for your next purchase of a game priced at $15 or more. There's no way to stack multiple coupons for one purchase, but Epic says anyone who has pre-purchased a game that launches during the sale will get a $10 refund to account for the coupon when said game comes out. The company says the Mega Sale will last until June 17.