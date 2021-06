On June 23, it has been 30 years since his first match with the Blue Hedgehog in the main role, Sonic the hedgehog, Released for the Sega Mega Drive console. Sega will of course celebrate the anniversary in a number of different ways. We’ve already seen, among other things, a small glimpse of a completely new game with a currently unknown name that will be released in 2022, during a live broadcast called Sonic Central.