Military

AIIMS Awantipora building directly overlooks sensitive installation of military garrison: Army

By KI News
thekashmirimages.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Srinagar: The army on Thursday said that the building of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Awantipora compromises the military garrison and the boundary wall of the building touches the common boundary wall of the garrison.

