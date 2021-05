Yogi Roth of the Pac-12 Networks joined me on Thursday for a candid and wide-ranging interview about the conference. Listen to the full interview with Yogi Roth here. It was a really good conversation about the conference, including the arrival and first impressions of new commissioner George Kliavkoff. Roth talked about why so many outsiders are falling in love with Arizona State as the potential South Division winner and why he still very much believes Oregon is a College Football Playoff contender.