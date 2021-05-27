newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

E2open To Acquire Cloud Logistics Platform BluJay Solutions For $1.7B

By Anusuya Lahiri
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE: ETWO) will acquire a cloud-based logistics execution platform, BluJay Solutions, for 72.4 million shares and $760 million cash aggregating to $1.7 billion. BluJay shareholders will retain a 22% stake in E2openunder the arrangement. Certain BluJay shareholders, Francisco Partners, and Temasek can appoint one director to...

www.benzinga.com
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
47K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Francisco Partners#Software#Logistics#Private Cloud#Public Cloud#Private Equity Investors#Cloud Logistics Platform#The E2open Board#Temasek#Private Investment#Institutional Investors#Supply#Global Trade#Public Equity#Blujay Shareholders#Ceo#Etwo Shares#Cash#Equivalents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

ComSovereign Raises $10M Via Lind Partners

ComSovereign Holding Corp (NASDAQ: COMS) inked an agreement to raise $10 million from The Lind Partners managed Lind Global Asset Management IV, LLC. The proceeds will be utilized to further invest in increased production across business units, fulfill additional customer purchase orders, advance the ongoing build-out of its Tucson facility, supporting its drone and in-house radio manufacturing activities, and advancing its strategic acquisition efforts including the Innovation Digital acquisition.
RetailPosted by
Benzinga

Cannabis Retailer High Tide To Commence Trading On NASDAQ

Cannabis retailer High Tide Inc. (TSXV:HITI) (OTCQB:HITID) (FRA:2LYA) is poised to debut on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Calgary, Alberta-based company confirmed Friday it will begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "HITI" on June 2. High Tide also said it would remain listed on the TSX Venture Exchange...
Businesspulse2.com

Cloud-Native Security Analytics Company Uptycs Raises $50 Million

Uptycs announced recently that it has raised $50 million in Series C funding. These are the details. Uptycs announced that it has raised $50 million in Series C funding. Including this funding round, the company has raised $93 million. This funding round was led by Norwest Venture Partners with participation from Sapphire Ventures and ServiceNow Ventures.
Businessai-cio.com

Payments Startup SpotOn Gets Funding from Mubadala, Others

A fintech payments company called SpotOn has gained $125 million in Series D funding from new investor Mubadala Investment Company and returning investors led by Andreessen Horowitz. The funding round certifies the startup’s unicorn status after elevating SpotOn’s valuation to nearly $1.9 billion, the fund announced Wednesday. The firm services...
Businesschannele2e.com

Accenture Acquires Cloud Consulting Firm and AWS Partner Industrie&Co

Accenture has acquired Australian cloud technology consultancy and AWS partner Industrie&Co for an undisclosed sum. This is technology M&A deal number 286 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. Industrie&Co designs and creates cloud-native solutions for enterprises and...
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Google Cloud Debuts Finance-Focused Datashare Platform

Google Cloud rolled out Datashare for financial services, created to help market data publishers, such as exchanges, and data consumers, such as hedge funds and investment banks, exchange market data. The platform is developed on Google Cloud analytics services such as BigQuery and will harness Analytics Hub, according to a Thursday (May 27) press release.
Technologydallassun.com

Mavenir to deliver cloud-based 5G solutions on AWS

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mavenir, the network software provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, has announced support for deployments and integration of cloud-native telecom network functions with telco infrastructure solutions on Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS).
Businesschannele2e.com

Private Equity Acquires, Merges Three ServiceNow ITSM Partners

Private equity firm Gryphon Investors has acquired a ServiceNow Elite Partner called Highmetric, and merged two additional ServiceNow partners into that business. Financial terms of each deal were not disclosed. These are technology M&A deals number 289, 290 and 291 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all...
Charlotte, NCcdrecycler.com

Wastequip acquires Wastebuilt Environmental Solutions

Wastequip, Charlotte, North Carolina, announced it has acquired Wastebuilt Environmental Solutions LLC (Wastebuilt), a provider of parts, equipment and services for refuse and specialty fleet applications. Based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, Wastebuilt operates 12 facilities in major metropolitan areas throughout the U.S. and provides parts for refuse bodies, chassis, containers, hoses...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

B2B FinTech Investors Target Startups Connecting Firms To Finance

Whether via corporate cards, trade finance or loans, the B2B FinTech startups that raised funding this week were the ones that help other businesses access capital. It's the latest signal of a potential rebound of venture capitalist attention for the alternative corporate finance industry, but it was a cash flow management FinTech that took the top spot this time.
Small Businessbizxmagazine.com

KPMG Canada Launches Finance Plus Cloud Accounting Platform

Home » Business » KPMG Canada Launches Finance Plus Cloud Accounting Platform. KPMG Canada Launches Finance Plus Cloud Accounting Platform. New bookkeeping platform now available, with the ‘plus’ of a KPMG professional. KPMG has introduced Finance Plus, a new bookkeeping and financial reporting platform tailored to the needs of Small...
Businessmetroatlantaceo.com

48forty Solutions Acquires Prime360

48forty Solutions (“48forty”), a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity (“Audax”) and a leading national provider of recycled whitewood pallets and pallet management services, has acquired Prime360 (“Prime”). This is the second acquisition 48forty has completed under Audax ownership, following their acquisition of Relogistics in April 2021. Headquartered in Schaumburg,...
BusinessBenzinga

Accenture Acquires Australian Cloud Solution Provider Industrie&Co For Undisclosed Sum

Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Australian cloud-native solutions designer, Industrie&Co, to expand Accenture's Cloud First cloud-native services abilities aiding in the digital transformation of financial services clients. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Accenture held $9.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of February 28, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Supply chain software provider E2open to acquire BluJay in stock-and-cash deal valued at about $1.7 billion

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. , a provider of cloud-based supply chain management technology, said Thursday it is acquiring BluJay Solutions in a stock-and-cash deal valued at about $1.7 billion. BluJay is a software-as-a-service company for the shipping, logistics and freight forwarding businesses with more than 5,700 global customers. Under the terms of the deal, E2Open will pay with 72.4 million shares and $760 million in cash. BluJay shareholders will own about 22% of the combined company and its current shareholders, Francisco Partners and Singaporean sovereign wealth fund Temasek will have the right to appoint one director each to the board. E2open has also secured $300 million in a common equity PIPE, or private investment in public equity, from institutional investors including Berman, The WindAcre Partnership, Eminence Capital and XN, as well as a first lien term loan of $380 million. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter. It is expected to deliver annualized pro forma revenue of over $550 million. E2open shares were up 3% premarket and have gained 20% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.7%.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

E2open Parent Holdings (ETWO) to acquire BluJay Solutions

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a 100% cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, today announced that it will acquire BluJay Solutions, a leading cloud-based, logistics execution platform. Based on the price of E2open’s Class A Common Stock at May 25, 2021 market close, the stock and cash transaction is valued at approximately $1.7 billion.
Businesschannele2e.com

NTT DATA Acquires Cloud-Native Company Nexient

NTT DATA has acquired Nexient, a Silicon Valley-based cloud-native software company, for an undisclosed amount. This is technology M&A deal number 283 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. Nexient will serve as a scalable anchor for NTT...
InternetZDNet

Atlassian launches Forge, a new cloud app development platform

Atlassian on Tuesday officially launched Forge, a new platform for developers who want to build cloud apps for themselves or for the Atlassian Marketplace. The new platform will make it easier for developers to build apps across Atlassian products, starting with Jira and Confluence. It should also make it easier for developers to build B2B applications that are ready to meet the needs of Atlassian's large enterprise customers.
Businesschannele2e.com

Private Equity Firm Invests In MSP: Abry Partners Backs SDI

Private equity firm Abry Partners has made a minority investment in SDI Presence LLC (SDI), an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP). Financial terms of the deal and the MSP’s valuation were not disclosed. SDI, founded in 1996, is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) that focuses on the...
Hellertown, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Allied Resources Group Acquires RTR Energy Solutions

EXTON, PA — Allied Resources Group (ARG) announced that it has completed its acquisition of RTR Energy Solutions (RTR), a project management services provider to the power delivery systems industry. With offices in Fairchance and Hellertown, Pennsylvania, the addition of RTR to ARG’s growing family of companies is a strong fit with ARG’s strategy of expanding its service capabilities to critical industries including energy, utilities, healthcare, and life sciences.