Lightfoot pushing to replace Chicago's lead water pipes
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is pushing efforts to make sure everyone in Chicago and surrounding communities has access to clean drinking water.www.fox32chicago.com
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is pushing efforts to make sure everyone in Chicago and surrounding communities has access to clean drinking water.www.fox32chicago.com
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.