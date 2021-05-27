newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Kate Middleton and Prince William Spot Dog That Resembles Their Late Family Pet, Lupo, in Scotland

By JD Knapp
People
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been six months since Kate Middleton and Prince William lost their loyal companion Lupo, but his memory is still alive thanks to a chance spotting in the county of Fife. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned to the University of St. Andrews on Wednesday as part of their mini-tour of Scotland. During their trip, the royal couple noticed a black cocker spaniel named Lily, who looked just like their late pet.

people.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Princess Charlotte#Duchess Of Cambridge#Scottish#Cambridges#People Royals#Zulu Inka Luna#The General Assembly Of#Turning Point#Sikh#Duke#People S Royals#Pet#Wedding#Younger Brother#Edinburgh#Fife#North Lanarkshire#Orkney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
News Break
Royals
News Break
Pets
Related
U.K.Newsweek

21 Rules of Royal Etiquette You Had No Idea About

Queen Elizabeth II's family are governed by countless royal protocols dating back through generations of tradition. From walking into a room, to greeting "Her Majesty," there is a set way to perform many tasks that are mundane in the lives of ordinary people. The intricate rules and etiquettes can be...
Beauty & FashionUS Magazine

Prince William Says Daughter Princess Charlotte Tells People She’s 16 After Turning 6

Teenage dream! Prince William revealed his daughter, Princess Charlotte, already thinks she’s a teenager after turning 6 years old earlier this month. “If you ask her, she says she’s 16,” William, 38, told one organizer while visiting Babcock Vehicle Engineering in Walsall, England, on Tuesday, May 4. “Charlotte says, ‘I’m 6 now, I’ll do what I want.’ They grow up very fast.”
Worldtownandcountrymag.com

Carole Middleton Is Teaching Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to Garden

You might think of the royal family as polished and pristine, but it's no secret that the Windsors have a love of the outdoors—one that's getting passed down to the Cambridge kids from both sides of the family. Carole Middleton, mom of Kate Middleton and grandmother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, recently sat down for an interview with Saga magazine and revealed that she's getting her grandkids out into the garden to foster their interest in nature and growing plants.
Mental HealthPeople

Kate Middleton and Prince William Lead Celebrities in a 'Mental Health Minute' Broadcast

Kate Middleton and Prince William are encouraging open conversations about mental health. On Friday, the royal couple joined well-known faces from soccer star David Beckham to singer Anne-Marie and chef Jamie Oliver in a 60-second broadcast urging U.K. citizens to continue to help others and carry on conversations about mental health struggles as the country comes to an end of its Mental Health Awareness Week.
Public HealthWebster County Citizen

Duchess Catherine receives first dose of COVID-19 jab

The Duchess of Cambridge received her first coronavirus vaccine on Friday (05.28.21) The 39-year-old royal - who has Princes George, seven, and Louis, three, and daughter Princess Charlotte, six, with Prince William - revealed she attended London's Science Museum this week to have her first dose. Alongside a photograph of...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Middleton's childhood home cost 6x UK average house price

Growing up, Kate Middleton lived in a £1.5million property named Oak Acre in Bucklebury village, along with her mother Carole Middleton, father Michael Middleton, sister Pippa Middleton and brother James Middleton. Kate's family moved to the large, detached house when she was aged 13, and it is reported to have...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Everyone's saying Princess Charlotte is the double of another royal in her birthday photo

To celebrate her turning six years old, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently shared a previously unseen photograph of their daughter, Princess Charlotte. As is now custom, the picture was taken by the Duchess herself and shows Charlotte smiling and wearing a super cute floral-patterned dress – and everyone is saying the same thing about it: that she looks exactly like her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.