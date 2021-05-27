Kate Middleton and Prince William Spot Dog That Resembles Their Late Family Pet, Lupo, in Scotland
It's been six months since Kate Middleton and Prince William lost their loyal companion Lupo, but his memory is still alive thanks to a chance spotting in the county of Fife. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned to the University of St. Andrews on Wednesday as part of their mini-tour of Scotland. During their trip, the royal couple noticed a black cocker spaniel named Lily, who looked just like their late pet.people.com