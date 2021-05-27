Kate Middleton and Prince William Spot Dog That Resembles Their Late Family Pet, Lupo, in Scotland

You might think of the royal family as polished and pristine, but it's no secret that the Windsors have a love of the outdoors—one that's getting passed down to the Cambridge kids from both sides of the family. Carole Middleton, mom of Kate Middleton and grandmother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, recently sat down for an interview with Saga magazine and revealed that she's getting her grandkids out into the garden to foster their interest in nature and growing plants.