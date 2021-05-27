The Real Meaning Behind Hailey Whitters' 'Fillin' My Cup'

The following interview is an excerpt from Daebak Weekly, BuzzFeed's K-pop newsletter. You can sign up for more here. On Friday, the 27-year-old South Korean R&B singer JAY B finally returned to the public eye with his debut solo single, “Switch It Up.” It was big, highly anticipated news: After the K-pop idol group Got7, of which JAY B (born Lim Jae-Beom) is the leader, announced their departure from JYP Entertainment earlier this year, many fans have speculated what's next for the artist. So when he announced that he had signed to hip-hop mogul Jay Park’s label H1GHR Music this week and revealed their first collaboration, it was no surprise that “Jaebeom” immediately started trending on Twitter. But between this new track and a brand-new era for JAY B as a stand-alone performer, what has he been up to? Well, learning to scuba dive during the pandemic, it turns out.