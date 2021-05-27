The Real Meaning Behind Hailey Whitters' 'Fillin' My Cup'
Hailey Whitters spent 10 years chasing her dreams of becoming a country music star in Nashville, but it wasn't always easy. "I hit my 'f**k it' point," Whitters said (via her website). "I felt like I was watering myself down to try and fit in with what this town was doing, and I was looking for Nashville to define my happiness. When I quit doing that I was able to dig into why I am on this journey in the first place: to create music that I love on my own terms."