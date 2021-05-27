newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Carmen Perez, Mary Pryor, George Atallah And Others Join The Parent Company's Social Equity Fund Advisory Committee

By Nina Zdinjak
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43P7fl_0aDioHQl00

The Parent Company (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF) on Thursday named the members of its social equity fund advisory, which include George Atallah, Marcia Dyson, Jeff Gray, Faith Leach, Carmen Perez, Mary Pryo and Angela Rye.

The vertically integrated cannabis company noted that its new fund secured an initial backing of $10 million, plus 2% of all future net income. Its main focus is on finding and supporting entrepreneurs of color in the cannabis space. Aside from providing the business people with the necessary finances, the fund will provide guidance to help them reach “generational wealth” in the diverse cannabis industry.

“We established this fund to help break down the systematic barriers that Black and other minority entrepreneurs face as they seek to secure meaningful participation, growth, and leadership in this multi-billion-dollar industry,” said Desiree Perez, The Parent Company board member and chief social equity officer.

“I’m proud of the impressive group of advisors that have agreed to join us in this mission and look forward to working together towards our vision of a legal cannabis industry in which Black and minority entrepreneurs have the opportunity to build peak levels of success and value for their communities,” Perez said.

The members of the fund’s advisory committee come from various industries and sectors, including cannabis, criminal justice reform, civil rights activism and policy advocacy.

Members' Details

  • George Atallah, the assistant director of external affairs for the NFL Players Association, brings vast experience across financial services, international affairs, politics, government and non-profit organizations. He also worked on creating media relations and crisis communications strategies.
  • Marcia L. Dyson is a civic-social activist and communications professional, who has been fighting for women’s rights for more than two decades. She is the founder of the Women’s Global Initiative, a for-profit organization that aims to improve women’s lives through “profitable and purposeful social engagement.”
  • Jeff Gray is co-founder, owner and CEO of SC Labs, one of the first independent analytical laboratories for cannabis and hemp in the United States. Through his company, Gray has been educating people on cannabis and cannabis therapeutics using science and data.
  • Faith Leach, Deputy Mayor for Equity, Health and Human Services for Baltimore, MD, where she manages city agencies that deal primarily with quality of life and public health issues. Previously, she was chief of staff at the JP Morgan Chase Foundation.
  • Carmen Perez is a globally famous civil and human rights leader and “Chicana feminist.” She co-founded Justice League NYC and Justice League CA, two “state-based task forces” aimed at advancing juvenile and criminal justice reforms.
  • Mary Pryor, an expert in marketing, media, journalism and technology, is a co-founder of Cannaclusive, a company engaged in the righteous representation of minority cannabis consumers in the industry. She also co-founded Cannabis for Black Lives, a coalition of cannabis companies supporting Black people.
  • Angela Rye is a social justice advocate, lawyer and award-winning commentator. Her weekly podcast is called “On One with Angela Rye." She has vast experience as a political and cultural commentator.
  • Image Credit: Matca Films
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
47K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Health And Human Services#Public Equity#Parent Company#Health Equity#Gramf#Sc Labs#Chicana#Justice League Ca#Cannaclusive#Cannabis For Black Lives#Matca Films#Advisors#Financial Services#Advocacy#International Affairs#Deputy Mayor#Leadership#Lawyer#Meaningful Participation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Carter Worth Is Worried Bitcoin Could Crash

On CNBC's "Fast Money," Carter Worth of Cornerstone Macro spoke about potential risks in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and said an important head-and-shoulders reversal pattern is forming. Bitcoin reached its highs in April and has dropped 53% since then, right to a trendline. It bounced from the trendline, but it failed...
Houston, TXdefendernetwork.com

Local leaders launch ‘Houston Fund’ to support social justice, economic equity

Honorary Board Chair, Mayor Sylvester Turner, along with a group of Black Houston business executives and civic thought leaders, are anouncing the launch of the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity. The newly created philanthropic organization is dedicated to addressing social and economic inequalities by investing resources in...
BusinessDiversityInc

AbbVie’s Rae Livingston on Advancing the Company’s Vision for Equity and Inclusion

Originally published on LinkedIn.com. Rae Livingston is AbbVie’s Chief Equity Officer. AbbVie ranked No. 15 on The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list in 2021. Since 2014, AbbVie has been recognized as a DiversityInc Top 50 Company — a company passionately committed to Equity, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EED&I). We are simply ecstatic to be in the “Top 15” this year, coming in at No. 15! In a field of 1,800 companies, AbbVie moved up 4 spots on the list from our position last year, meaning we by no means see a finish-line in this work — and therefore constantly strive to improve and do better.
Washington, DCTennessee Tribune

Veteran Business Executive Forms Minority-Owned Professional Services and Corporate Advisory Holding Company

Washington, DC – In response to the growing market demand to provide integrated professional and business solutions, veteran business executive and CEO advisor Jarvis Stewart announced today the formation of Highland Poe. Stewart will serve as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at the holding company and Chief Strategist to each of the three portfolio companies – Cover Communications, Ian Reid, and HP Global Advisors.
Eagan, MNhometownsource.com

Eagan resident selected for Met Council’s Equity Advisory Committee

Eagan resident and The Improve Group CEO Leah Goldstein Moses has been selected for a leadership position in the Metropolitan Council’s Equity Advisory Committee. Moses is a co-chair of the committee, which she joined in 2018. The committee provides equity-focused recommendations to the Met Council’s work. Committee members focus on...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla's Model S Plaid Deliveries Delayed By 1 Week, Musk Confirms

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) will miss the previously communicated delivery timeline for the much-awaited Model S Plaid, the EV maker's CEO Elon Musk revealed in a tweet. What Happened: Musk said the delivery of the Model S Plaid is being pushed to June 10, stating that it needs "one more week of tweak."
SoftwarePosted by
Benzinga

Google Cloud Adds Support For Polygon Blockchain Network Data

Google BigQuery — a cloud offering meant to enable big data analysis by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) — now added support for data from the Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) Ethereum-linked blockchain. What Happened: According to an announcement shared with Benzinga, Google Cloud users will now be able to use the BigQuery...
BusinessThrive Global

Anthem Blanchard of HeraSoft: “Acknowledge issues”

Acknowledge issues — When there is a communication problem, it’s much better to shed light on it than to ignore it. That’s how problems turn into solutions. As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Anthem Blanchard, CEO of HeraSoft.
Businessorlandomedicalnews.com

Impresiv Health and Innovaccer Partner to Build the Future of Health

The strategic partnership will allow Impresiv Health and Innovaccer to enhance clinical operations and care quality and meet compliance standards. Healthcare consulting firm Impresiv Health has partnered with Innovaccer Inc.—a leading healthcare technology company—to enhance clinical operations and care quality and meet compliance standards through the use of the Innovaccer Health Cloud. Impresiv Health will help Innovaccer drive operational excellence with its innovative solutions for complex business challenges.
InternetPosted by
FloridaDaily

OFR Issues Advisory on Social Media’s Impact on Investing

This week, the Florida Office of Financial Regulation (OFR) issued an investor advisory to help raise awareness of the impact social media can have on investing. “While ever-evolving technology makes investing more accessible to greater numbers of people, the informed investor knows that it can also bring significant risk,” OFR noted.
Lawthechiefleader.com

Law Dept. Vet Pestana Named Corp. Counsel

Georgia Pestana, who joined the city Law Department upon graduating law school 33 years ago, has been nominated by Mayor de Blasio to be city Corporation Counsel. If confirmed, she would be the first woman and first Latina to head the department. Ms. Pestana has served as First Assistant Corporation...
Businessmelvillereview.com

Cerberus Business Finance, Llc

Our mission is to supply the highest high quality companies in assist of UNO’s mission through the considerate stewardship of financial, infrastructure, and human assets. We now use Workday for recording all of our financial transactions. Please reach out to any member of our team with any questions you might have. Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia information provider, reaching billions of individuals worldwide every single day. Reuters supplies business, financial, national and worldwide information to professionals via desktop terminals, the world’s media organizations, business events and directly to shoppers.