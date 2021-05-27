Carmen Perez, Mary Pryor, George Atallah And Others Join The Parent Company's Social Equity Fund Advisory Committee
The Parent Company (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF) on Thursday named the members of its social equity fund advisory, which include George Atallah, Marcia Dyson, Jeff Gray, Faith Leach, Carmen Perez, Mary Pryo and Angela Rye.
The vertically integrated cannabis company noted that its new fund secured an initial backing of $10 million, plus 2% of all future net income. Its main focus is on finding and supporting entrepreneurs of color in the cannabis space. Aside from providing the business people with the necessary finances, the fund will provide guidance to help them reach “generational wealth” in the diverse cannabis industry.
“We established this fund to help break down the systematic barriers that Black and other minority entrepreneurs face as they seek to secure meaningful participation, growth, and leadership in this multi-billion-dollar industry,” said Desiree Perez, The Parent Company board member and chief social equity officer.
“I’m proud of the impressive group of advisors that have agreed to join us in this mission and look forward to working together towards our vision of a legal cannabis industry in which Black and minority entrepreneurs have the opportunity to build peak levels of success and value for their communities,” Perez said.
The members of the fund’s advisory committee come from various industries and sectors, including cannabis, criminal justice reform, civil rights activism and policy advocacy.
Members' Details
- George Atallah, the assistant director of external affairs for the NFL Players Association, brings vast experience across financial services, international affairs, politics, government and non-profit organizations. He also worked on creating media relations and crisis communications strategies.
- Marcia L. Dyson is a civic-social activist and communications professional, who has been fighting for women’s rights for more than two decades. She is the founder of the Women’s Global Initiative, a for-profit organization that aims to improve women’s lives through “profitable and purposeful social engagement.”
- Jeff Gray is co-founder, owner and CEO of SC Labs, one of the first independent analytical laboratories for cannabis and hemp in the United States. Through his company, Gray has been educating people on cannabis and cannabis therapeutics using science and data.
- Faith Leach, Deputy Mayor for Equity, Health and Human Services for Baltimore, MD, where she manages city agencies that deal primarily with quality of life and public health issues. Previously, she was chief of staff at the JP Morgan Chase Foundation.
- Carmen Perez is a globally famous civil and human rights leader and “Chicana feminist.” She co-founded Justice League NYC and Justice League CA, two “state-based task forces” aimed at advancing juvenile and criminal justice reforms.
- Mary Pryor, an expert in marketing, media, journalism and technology, is a co-founder of Cannaclusive, a company engaged in the righteous representation of minority cannabis consumers in the industry. She also co-founded Cannabis for Black Lives, a coalition of cannabis companies supporting Black people.
- Angela Rye is a social justice advocate, lawyer and award-winning commentator. Her weekly podcast is called “On One with Angela Rye." She has vast experience as a political and cultural commentator.
- Image Credit: Matca Films