Major, deep-rooted problems in the healthcare system were brought into sharp focus by the COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare organizations in many regions – already stretched to near-full capacity before the pandemic – have been pushed to the brink of collapse. While they scrambled to respond, they began to lean heavily into the nascent tools and techniques of telehealth to keep the public safe. This shift has been corroborated by a recent Parks Association study identified significant increase in the use of telehealth across all demographic groups: