Jennifer Tejada says she “sucked” at schmoozing. Yvonne Wassenaar says she thought she didn’t have the time for informal meetings over drinks and outings. Yet both women say they owe some measure of their professional success to networking. Indeed, Tejada, chairperson and CEO of tech platform PagerDuty, recommended Wassenaar for her job as CEO of Puppet, which helps corporations manage and automate their IT infrastructure. Both women have presided over growth in their businesses: Tejada took PagerDuty public in 2019, and revenue is up 80% since the IPO. Puppet under Wassenaar is on track to post $100 million in annual revenue.