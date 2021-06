Jun. 3-PURCELL, Mo. - An apparent attempt to set fire to Purcell City Hall early Thursday is under investigation by the Jasper County Sheriff's Department. Sheriff Randee Kaiser said in a statement that deputies were dispatched to City Hall, 104 W. Third St., at 4:18 a.m. Thursday and discovered a small fire near the building's entrance that had been extinguished. There was minimal damage done to the building, the sheriff said.