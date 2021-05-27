Cancel
Animals

Grounding horse slaughter flights focus of Jann Arden’s, nationwide petition attention

By Dana Gee
hannaherald.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have been following singer/actor/author Jann Arden on social media, you’ve probably seen a picture of her wearing a #HORSESHIT T-shirt. That sartorial statement could, of course, apply to any number of things — especially during these COVID times. But, in this case, Arden is part of the Canadian Horse Defence Coalition (CHDC)#HORSESHIT campaign that aims to raise awareness and get the government to say “whoa” to the practice of exporting live horses from Canada to be slaughtered for human consumption.

Jann Arden
