DRIVERS ASKED TO PLAN AHEAD FOR TRAVEL
As more people get vaccinated and travel restrictions ease, more travelers are anticipated to hit Oregon roads this Memorial Day weekend and over the summer. A release from the Oregon Office of Emergency Management said travelers need to plan ahead, add travel time, and pack their patience for expected congestion and delays. The release said routes should be planned carefully, considering the many wildfire areas around the state and continued wildfire risk.kqennewsradio.com