newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

DRIVERS ASKED TO PLAN AHEAD FOR TRAVEL

kqennewsradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs more people get vaccinated and travel restrictions ease, more travelers are anticipated to hit Oregon roads this Memorial Day weekend and over the summer. A release from the Oregon Office of Emergency Management said travelers need to plan ahead, add travel time, and pack their patience for expected congestion and delays. The release said routes should be planned carefully, considering the many wildfire areas around the state and continued wildfire risk.

kqennewsradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Time#Memorial Day Weekend#Time Travel#Travelers#Road Traffic#Traffic Management#Oregonians#Odot#Aaa#Routes#Traffic Rates#Road Conditions#Oregon Roads#Traffic Flow#Pause Roadwork#Crews#Wildfire Risk#Estimates#People#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Travel
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthvaxbeforetravel.com

Travelers Need a 'Plan B'

(Vax Before Travel) — The US Department of Stateannounced on May 28, 2021, 'if you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and are planning international travel, please consider the recent order requiring pre-departure testing to travel or return to the USA applies to all air travelers, even those who are fully vaccinated.'
Hilo, HIbigislandnow.com

HDOT Summer Air Travel Tips

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) encourages anyone flying into or out of Hawaii airports to expect a busy summer travel season. Preliminary visitor statistics show 23,423 passengers arrived in Hawaii on May 23, which is approximately 70-percent of pre-COVID numbers (source: http://dbedt.hawaii.gov/visitor/dailypax-dashboard/). Given the current trends, HDOT offers the...