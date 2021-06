Cafeyn partners with TELUS in Canada to continue its international expansion of its information streaming service. MONTREAL, May 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - As a pioneer in the news streaming market the Cafeyn group, which employs more than 180 people, with offices in 5 countries, has been pursuing the same mission since 2006. It offers more than 1.5 million users the opportunity to read their favorite newspapers and magazines in one high-performance app and in multiple languages. The company is taking another step towards its ambition to become the champion of news streaming with its arrival in Canada and the addition of new international titles.