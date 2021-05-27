Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

TVT Registry: Favorable TAVR Outcomes in Low-risk Bicuspid Patients

By Patrice Wendling
Medscape News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTranscatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) in bicuspid anatomy provides outcomes roughly similar to those with tricuspid aortic stenosis among patients at low surgical risk, a large national registry suggests. "Despite concerns about TAVR in bicuspid anatomy, the procedural success rate was high and intraprocedural complications were low," Raj Makkar, MD,...

www.medscape.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tvt#Open Heart Surgery#Patient Data#Long Term Treatment#Medical Treatment#Research Data#Scientific Data#Acc#Md#University Hospital Bonn#Tavi#Entourage Medical#Medtronic#Twitter#Boston Scientific#Medscape Cardiology#Sapien#Facebook#Tavr Outcomes#Favorable Tavr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Stroke
Country
Germany
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Liver Transplant Outcomes Improving for US Patients With HIV/HCV

While liver transplant outcomes were historically poor in people coinfected with HIV and hepatitis C virus (HCV), they have improved significantly in the era of direct-acting antiviral (DAA) therapy, a recent analysis of U.S. organ transplant data showed. The availability of highly potent DAA therapy should change how transplant specialists...
Diseases & Treatmentshealio.com

Ischemic stroke risk elevated in patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder

Patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder, or OCD, may have elevated risk for ischemic stroke compared with those without OCD, researchers reported. “For decades, studies have found a relationship between stroke first and OCD later. Our findings remind clinicians to closely monitor blood pressure and lipid profiles, which are known to be related to stroke in patients with OCD. The results of our study should encourage people with OCD to maintain a healthy lifestyle, such as quitting or not smoking, getting regular physical activity and managing a healthy weight to avoid stroke-related risk factors,” Ya-Mei Bai, MD, PhD, a professor in the department of psychiatry at Taipei Veterans Hospital and National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University College of Medicine, Taiwan, said in a press release.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Delayed Surgery Tied to Worse Outcome in Lung Cancer Patients

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - A new study confirms that delayed surgical treatment is associated with poor oncologic outcomes in patients with non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). "Previously, we had a poor understanding of how delaying lung-cancer surgery may impact long-term outcomes. This became particularly relevant during the early phases of...
Cancerjournalofclinicalpathways.com

Treatment Patterns and Outcomes in Older Patients with MCL

Study findings suggest that older patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) may not benefit from maintenance rituximab, due to an inability to tolerate this treatment (BMC Cancer. 2021;21[1]:566. doi:10.1186/s12885-021-08326-1). “Significant progress has been made in the treatment outcomes of MCL since the introduction of cytarabine and rituximab in modern regimens,”...
Public HealthMedscape News

Patients With RA on Rituximab at Risk for Worse COVID Outcomes

Patients with rheumatoid arthritis who were using rituximab at the time of COVID-19 onset had a fourfold higher risk of being hospitalized, needing mechanical ventilation, or dying, compared with patients taking a tumor necrosis factor inhibitor (TNFi), according to a report given at the annual European Congress of Rheumatology. The...
Durham, NChealio.com

Among patients with PAD, those with HF at higher risk for poor outcomes

Patients with peripheral artery disease and HF have higher rates of CAD and elevated risk for adverse CV events and mortality compared with patients with PAD but no HF, researchers reported. “The presence of PAD has been associated with increased morbidity and mortality in patients with HF,” Marc D. Samsky,...
ScienceMedscape News

First Risk Score to Predict Bleeding Risk After TAVR

A new clinical score has been developed, and externally validated, to identify patients at risk of bleeding after transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). "Despite the TAVR iterations, we recognize that bleeding remains a very important and perhaps also neglected issue. Indeed, no specifically developed standard algorithm existed before this to assess bleeding risk post-TAVR," lead author Eliano Pio Navarese, MD, PhD, told theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology.
CancerUroToday

Longer-Term Outcomes of Patients with Testicular Cancer: Late Relapses and Toxicities - Sia Daneshmand

In this conversation with Alicia Morgans, MD, MPH, Siamak (Sia) Daneshmand discusses long-term follow-up of testicular cancer patients, a topic of interest to many navigating testicular cancer survivorship. Dr. Daneshmand provided an oral abstract discussion during the 2021 ASCO annual meeting highlighting two abstracts Testicular Cancer in the Cisplatin Era: Causes of Death and Mortality Rates in a Population-Based Cohort which comes from the Norwegian Cancer Registry with over 5,700 patients in it. This study looked at non-testicular cancer deaths. The second abstract he highlights is Late Relapse of Germ Cell Tumors: Detection and Treatment Outcomes from the Indiana University cohort.
Diseases & Treatmentsparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Survey: Patients Want Low Cost, Under-the-tongue Treatment

When choosing on-demand treatments for “off” episodes, individuals with Parkinson’s disease prefer those with lower out-of-pocket cost and an under-the-tongue (sublingual) mode of administration, according to a survey of 300 patients living in the U.S. Next in preferred features was faster onset, followed by longer duration of “on” periods. These...
Healthreviewofoptometry.com

Common Terms Help Optimize Outcomes for Wet AMD Patients

With no universal agreement on what constitutes adherence to intravitreal injection therapy in neovascular AMD (nAMD), researchers sought to lay the groundwork for development and validation of terminology on patient nonadherence and nonpersistence to treatment of this disease. Nonadherence was defined as missing two or more treatments or monitoring visits...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Cardiac Monitor Implant Detects A-Fib in More Stroke Patients

WEDNESDAY, June 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Among patients with ischemic stroke attributed to large- or small-vessel disease, an insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) more frequently detects atrial fibrillation (AF) over 12 months than usual care with external cardiac monitoring, according to a study published in the June 1 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

GRAPPA Refines Recommendations on Psoriatic Disease Treatment

The Group for Research and Assessment of Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis (GRAPPA) has included more drugs and data and is moving toward a slightly more stepped approach to treating some forms of psoriatic disease in the latest iteration of their recommendations. "There's been an explosion over the last few years...
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Study: Metabolic Syndrome Risk Higher in Patients with Insomnia

Individuals with insomnia had 1.41 times the risk of developing hypertension, compared with people without the sleep disorder. People who have insomnia appear to be at a higher risk of developing a number of metabolic disorders, including hypertension, hyperglycemia, hyperlipidemia, and obesity, according to a new meta-analysis. The findings were...
Sciencepharmacytimes.com

New Results From Capmatinib Study Show Promise for Patient Outcomes

Data were presented at the virtual 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Conference. New data presented at the virtual 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Conference support capmatinib (Tabrecta; Novartis) as a beneficial treatment option for patients with MET exon 14 skipping mutation (METex14) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).1.
Sciencehealio.com

In high-risk patients with HF, CAD confers worse outcomes

In patients with HF from the VICTORIA trial, those with CAD had worse outcomes, according to a presentation at the American College of Cardiology Scientific Session. Clara Saldarriaga, MD, associate professor at the University of Antioquia and cardiology program director for Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana (UPB) Clínica Cardio VID in Medellín, Colombia, and colleagues also found that the treatment effect of vericiguat (Verquvo, Merck) was similar in patients with or without CAD.
ScienceScience Now

Epigenetic analysis of patients with T-ALL identifies poor outcomes and a hypomethylating agent-responsive subgroup

You are currently viewing the abstract. Adult "T cell" acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) is an aggressive hematological malignancy that is associated with poor outcomes, requiring additional therapeutic options. The DNA methylation landscapes of adult T-ALL remain undercharacterized. Here, we systematically analyzed the DNA methylation profiles of normal thymic-sorted T cell subpopulations and 143 primary adult T-ALLs as part of the French GRAALL 2003–2005 trial. Our results indicated that T-ALL is epigenetically heterogeneous consisting of five subtypes (C1-C5), which were either associated with co-occurring DNA methyltransferase 3 alpha (DNMT3A)/isocitrate dehydrogenase [NADP(+)] 2 (IDH2) mutations (C1), TAL bHLH transcription factor 1, erythroid differentiation factor (TAL1) deregulation (C2), T cell leukemia homeobox 3 (TLX3) (C3), TLX1/in cis-homeobox A9 (HOXA9) (C4), or in trans-HOXA9 overexpression (C5). Integrative analysis of DNA methylation and gene expression identified potential cluster-specific oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes. In addition to an aggressive hypomethylated subgroup (C1), our data identified an unexpected subset of hypermethylated T-ALL (C5) associated with poor outcome and primary therapeutic response. Using mouse xenografts, we demonstrated that hypermethylated T-ALL samples exhibited therapeutic responses to the DNA hypomethylating agent 5-azacytidine, which significantly (survival probability; P = 0.001 for C3, 0.01 for C4, and 0.0253 for C5) delayed tumor progression. These findings suggest that epigenetic-based therapies may provide an alternative treatment option in hypermethylated T-ALL.
Diseases & Treatmentsophthalmologyretina.org

Etiology, Treatment Patterns, and Outcomes for Choroidal Neovascularization in the Pediatric Population: an IRIS Registry Study

Choroidal neovascularization (CNV) is a rare, but devastating cause of vision loss in children with the majority of current publications limited to small case series. Utilizing a large clinical registry allows us to understand the most common etiologies of this disease and visual outcomes. Design. Retrospective analysis. Subjects. Patients <...
Healthpharmaceutical-journal.com

Pharmacy teams ‘pivotal’ in improving outcomes in patients with depression or pain, study concludes

Community pharmacy teams could play a “pivotal” role in the care of patients with depression or pain, a study in Research and Social Administrative Pharmacy has concluded. Researchers undertook a systematic review of 13 studies, carried out in the United States, Australia, Thailand and parts of Europe, to find out the effect of existing community pharmacy programmes on outcomes in patients with depression and/or pain. Seven of the studies looked at depression specifically, while six looked at pain.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Outcomes of elderly patients with organophosphate intoxication

This study analysed the clinical patterns and outcomes of elderly patients with organophosphate intoxication. A total of 71 elderly patients with organophosphate poisoning were seen between 2008 and 2017. Patients were stratified into two subgroups: survivors (n = 57) or nonsurvivors (n = 14). Chlorpyrifos accounted for 33.8% of the cases, followed by methamidophos (12.7%) and mevinphos (11.3%). Mood, adjustment and psychotic disorder were noted in 39.4%, 33.8% and 2.8% of patients, respectively. All patients were treated with atropine and pralidoxime therapies. Acute cholinergic crisis developed in all cases (100.0%). The complications included respiratory failure (52.1%), aspiration pneumonia (50.7%), acute kidney injury (43.7%), severe consciousness disturbance (25.4%), shock (14.1%) and seizures (4.2%). Some patients also developed intermediate syndrome (15.5%) and delayed neuropathy (4.2%). The nonsurvivors suffered higher rates of hypotension (P < 0.001), shock (P < 0.001) and kidney injury (P = 0.001) than survivors did. Kaplan–Meier analysis indicated that patients with shock suffered lower cumulative survival than did patients without shock (log-rank test, P < 0.001). In a multivariate-Cox-regression model, shock was a significant predictor of mortality after intoxication (odds ratio 18.182, 95% confidence interval 2.045–166.667, P = 0.009). The mortality rate was 19.7%. Acute cholinergic crisis, intermediate syndrome, and delayed neuropathy developed in 100.0%, 15.5%, and 4.2% of patients, respectively.