‘The Wall that Heals’ is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stop and reflect about a significant part of our nation’s past. The moving wall is a 3/4 replica that pays tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in Vietnam. Thanks to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home for taking the lead in bringing it to Tunkhannock, and to the hundreds of volunteers. When you’re out and about the rest of this month leading into Memorial Day, thank a veteran for his or her service of defending the land that we love.