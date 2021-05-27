Lady Panthers bang out 16 hits in 10-0 sweep over Carthage

With the bat’s on fire again and Kaci West dealing zero’s on the scoreboard, the Liberty Lady Panthers took care of the Carthage Lady Bulldogs 10-0 on Thursday night at Lufkin Hudson High School to sweep the bestof-three series in a Class 4A Regional Semifinal. Liberty finished with 16 hits as Jaylen Prichard and Maci Beam each had three hits apiece. West also homered for the second straight game. Prichard and Beam wasted little time to get things started as both singled to start the game. West then walked to load the bases and then Mikaelah Burkland singled to make it 1-0, Kylie Bishop then was hit-by-a-pitch to plate Beam and the lead was 2-0. West then took a pitch over the center field wall in the third inning to increase the lead to 3-0. Liberty then put the game away in the fourth frame as five runs crossed the plate. Kamdyn Chandler started things with a single and then moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Reese Evans. Bailee Slack then had an infield hit putting runners on first and second base. Prichard then doubled to score Chandler and then Slack scored on an error by the right fielder on the throw and the lead was 5-0. Beam then followed with a single and then moments later it was Prichard scoring on a wild pitch to make it 6-0. The hit parade continued with West doubling to bring home Beam to run the score to 7-0. The lead moved to 8-0 with a Hollie Thomas double. Prichard had an RBI double in fifth to chase home Alex Wiley who had doubled and then Evans had a run scoring single in the sixth to plate Bishop and the score was 10-0. The Lady Panthers ended the series with a double play in the sixth as first baseman Reagan Williamson made a diving catch and then reached over to touch first for the final out of the season for Carthage. West finished with five strikeouts while allowing just one hit for the game. She also added two hits and two RBI’s at the plate while Chandler also added two hits for the Lady Panthers.