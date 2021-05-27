Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carthage, TX

Lady Panthers bang out 16 hits in 10-0 sweep over Carthage

By Jerry Michalsky
thevindicator.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the bat’s on fire again and Kaci West dealing zero’s on the scoreboard, the Liberty Lady Panthers took care of the Carthage Lady Bulldogs 10-0 on Thursday night at Lufkin Hudson High School to sweep the bestof-three series in a Class 4A Regional Semifinal. Liberty finished with 16 hits as Jaylen Prichard and Maci Beam each had three hits apiece. West also homered for the second straight game. Prichard and Beam wasted little time to get things started as both singled to start the game. West then walked to load the bases and then Mikaelah Burkland singled to make it 1-0, Kylie Bishop then was hit-by-a-pitch to plate Beam and the lead was 2-0. West then took a pitch over the center field wall in the third inning to increase the lead to 3-0. Liberty then put the game away in the fourth frame as five runs crossed the plate. Kamdyn Chandler started things with a single and then moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Reese Evans. Bailee Slack then had an infield hit putting runners on first and second base. Prichard then doubled to score Chandler and then Slack scored on an error by the right fielder on the throw and the lead was 5-0. Beam then followed with a single and then moments later it was Prichard scoring on a wild pitch to make it 6-0. The hit parade continued with West doubling to bring home Beam to run the score to 7-0. The lead moved to 8-0 with a Hollie Thomas double. Prichard had an RBI double in fifth to chase home Alex Wiley who had doubled and then Evans had a run scoring single in the sixth to plate Bishop and the score was 10-0. The Lady Panthers ended the series with a double play in the sixth as first baseman Reagan Williamson made a diving catch and then reached over to touch first for the final out of the season for Carthage. West finished with five strikeouts while allowing just one hit for the game. She also added two hits and two RBI’s at the plate while Chandler also added two hits for the Lady Panthers.

www.thevindicator.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carthage, TX
City
Liberty, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Liberty, TX
Sports
Carthage, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit Parade#Home Game#Hits#Home Field#Lufkin Hudson High School#Maci Beam#Prichard And Beam#Liberty Lady Panthers#Carthage Lady Bulldogs#The Game#Score Chandler#Plate Bishop#Lead#Center Field#Home Alex Wiley#Plate Beam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin offers a 2023 WR from Texas

Wisconsin football is already beginning to send out 2023 offers, and the Badgers are in on a wide receiver from Texas. Earlier today on Twitter, Kaleb Black announced an offer from the Badgers:. Black resided in Spring, Texas and plays his high school football at Klein Oak. Wisconsin is joined...
Texas Statepanolawatchman.com

East Texas athletes, coaches honored with Best Preps awards

Spring Hill’s Sam Schott and Tatum’s Kendric Malone took home top honors Thursday after being selected as the East Texas Professional Credit Union Female and Male Athletes of the Year at the annual Best Preps/ETVarsity Awards. The event, presented by Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat, was a...
Texas Statechatsports.com

Texas Football: Finebaum thinks Jimbo is a ‘safer bet’ than Sark

SEC Nation host Laura Rutledge jokes with Paul Finebaum about the rain hitting his bald head at Ayers Hall before the Alabama game Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. Ut Bama 08. A big looming debate involves which head coach between the Texas football program and...
Brownwood, TXthevindicator.com

Knepper ready for next challenge at Howard Payne University

She could take over a game at any time when she was on the volleyball court. Liberty Senior, Abbie Knepper led the Lady Panthers to the Regional Quarterfinals this year and is now being rewarded with a scholarship to Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas. Knepper, who had been playing on varsity since she was a freshman, is ready for the next chapter in her life.
Carthage, TXpanolawatchman.com

Baseball: China Spring solidifies bi-district victory over Carthage

China Spring banged out 18 hits and completed a sweep of Carthage in bi-district play on Saturday, earning a 16-9 win to go along with Friday’s 5-4 victory. In Saturday’s game, Connor Cuff, Todd Register and Javarian Roquemore all doubled in the loss for Carthage. Sawyer Smith banged out four hits, Roquemore drove in three runs, Register had two hits and two RBI and Cuff drove in one run.
Panola County, TXpanolawatchman.com

Panola College rodeo team gearing up for Nationals

COVID ruined a lot of things for a lot of people last year, including the Panola College rodeo team — which was looking to go back to Nationals for the second straight year. However, the squad has ponied up and found itself where the pandemic didn’t allow it to go in 2020.