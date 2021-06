OBJECTIVES: Psychedelics are powerful psychoactive substances. Natural psychedelics have been used for millennia by human civilizations, in particular in Latin America, while synthetic psychedelics were discovered in the 50s, giving rise to a lot of research before they were prohibited. More recently, their therapeutic properties have been studied especially to help patients with psychiatric conditions, psychological distress or substance use disorders. This article is a systematic review of the literature which aims to provide an overview of all studies that assessed the efficacy of psychedelics, i.e. psilocybin, ayahuasca and lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), on psychiatric diseases and addictions.