On February 6, 2020, Art Basel in Hong Kong (ABHK) was the first major art fair to be canceled as COVID-19 began to spread, and the following month, it became the first to hold a wholly virtual edition. In many ways, the fair was a test case for how an international expo could completely alter its plans in response to the urgent new realities of the pandemic. And last week, it became just the second—following Frieze New York earlier this month—to make an in-person comeback. While the fair was a scaled-back, hybrid version of its pre-COVID self, by most measures it was a success.