Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil prices gain 1%, boosted by U.S. economic data

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose 1% on Thursday, bolstered by strong U.S. economic data that offset investors' concerns about the potential for a rise in Iranian supplies. Brent rose 59 cents, 0.9%, to settle at $69.46 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 64 cents, or 1%, to settle at $66.85 a barrel.

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Markets#U S Economy#Global Oil Prices#U S Prices#Crude Oil Prices#U S Crude Oil#Oil Demand#Cushing#Reuters Nick Oxford Get#Streetinsider Premium#Stephanie Kelly New York#Reuters#Americans#The U S Labor Department#Price Futures Group#Economic Data#Oil Supply Curbs#Investors#Offset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Energy IndustryBoston Globe

US is awash with gasoline in ‘lumpy’ rebound from pandemic

American oil refiners eager to boost gasoline production for the summer driving season are leaving the country awash with fuel at a time when the rebound in consumption is still uncertain. US gasoline stockpiles have jumped to the highest in three-months, while a measure of demand fell to a three-month...
TrafficStreetInsider.com

Oil falls on weak summer kickoff for U.S. fuel demand

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices slipped on Wednesday after U.S. inventory data showed a surge in gasoline inventories due to weak fuel demand following U.S. Memorial Day weekend, traditionally the beginning of the peak summer driving season. Brent crude futures fell 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $71.99 a barrel by...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains ground as U.S. bond yields slide

* Canadian dollar rises 0.3% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.4% * Canadian 10-year yield hits a near 3-month low TORONTO, June 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices rose and U.S. bond yields touched their lowest levels in a month, while investors awaited an interest rate decision from the Bank of Canada. U.S. bond yields and the U.S. dollar fell as investors bet that the Federal Reserve is some way off tapering its economic stimulus. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was boosted by signs of strong fuel demand in western economies and fading prospects of Iranian supplies returning. U.S. crude prices rose 0.4% to $70.36 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2070 to the greenback, or 82.85 U.S. cents. Last week, the loonie touched a six-year high at 1.2007, bolstered by soaring commodity prices and the Bank of Canada's more hawkish stance. The central bank's interest rate announcement is due at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT). The benchmark rate is expected to be left on hold at 0.25% until the fourth quarter of 2022 but further reduction in the pace of bond purchases could happen as soon as next quarter, a Reuters poll showed. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell as much as 3.6 basis points to 1.417%, its lowest level since March 11. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Will Dunham)
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Edges Higher As EIA Lifts Price Forecasts

Crude oil futures hit fresh multiyear highs on Wednesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) lifted its forecasts for this year’s U.S. and global benchmark oil prices, but kept its predictions for global oil demand growth largely steady. Brent futures for August delivery rose 19 cents, or 0.3 percent,...
Stockstucsonpost.com

U.S. stocks open modestly higher ahead of key economic data

NEW YORK, June 9 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday morning as investors awaited key economic data. Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 10.56 points, or 0.03 percent, to 34,610.38. The S&P 500 was up 8.29 points, or 0.20 percent, to 4,235.55. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 62.03 points, or 0.45 percent, to 13,986.94.
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Ease as Product Stocks Build, Demand Falls Off

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Crude and refined products futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange declined in post-inventory trade Wednesday after government data from Energy Information Administration reported total U.S. crude and oil products inventories increased more than 15 million barrels (bbl) during the week ended June 4, as demand for refined fuels eroded and refinery runs jumped to the highest utilization rate in 18 months.
Trafficsrnnews.com

Oil prices climb on signs of strong fuel demand recovery

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose for a second session on Wednesday on signs of strong fuel demand in western economies, while the prospect of Iranian supplies returning faded as the U.S. secretary of state said sanctions against Tehran were unlikely to be lifted. Brent crude futures were up 32 cents,...
Trafficthedallasnews.net

Oil prices under pressure after mixed U.S. inventory data

NEW YORK, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices came under pressure on Wednesday as traders sifted through a mixed U.S. fuel inventory report. The West Texas Intermediate for July delivery lost 9 cents to settle at 69.96 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for August delivery settled unchanged at 72.22 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

US refined product stocks climb on stronger refinery runs, weaker demand

US refined product inventories were sharply higher in the week ended June 4, US Energy Information Administration data showed June 9, as strengthened refinery runs were met by tepid demand. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Total gasoline inventories climbed 7.05 million barrels in...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Canadian dollar in a tight range ahead of BOC interest rate decision

The US dollar was little changed during the American session as traders reacted to the latest US trade numbers. According to the Commerce Department, the country’s exports rose from $202 billion in March to $204 billion in May. At the same time, imports declined from more than $277 billion to $273 billion. This led the trade deficit to narrow from more than $75 billion to $68 billion, better than the expected $69 billion. Focus now shifts to the inflation numbers that will come out on Thursday. Analysts expect the data to show that consumer prices rose by more than 4% in May.
Trafficfxempire.com

Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Traders Estimate EIA to Report 3.3 Million Barrel Draw

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are edging higher on Wednesday shortly before the release of the government’s weekly inventories report. The market surged on Tuesday after reversing an earlier loss on dampened concerns over Iranian crude oil flooding the market, a bigger than expected crude oil draw in an industry report and expectations of increased demand.
TrafficForexTV.com

Crude Oil Futures Settle Marginally Lower

Crude oil prices edged lower on Wednesday after data showed a jump in U.S. gasoline stockpiles in the week ended June 4. However, the downside was just marginal as the official data showed crude inventories fell for a third straight week. According to the report released by the Energy Information...
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil futures pare gains as EIA reports a drop in U.S. crude supplies, but gasoline stockpiles climb

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 5.2 million barrels for the week ended June 4. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts had forecast a decline of 4.1 million barrels for crude stocks, while the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.1 million-barrel decrease, according to sources. The EIA, however, also reported that gasoline supply climbed by 7 million barrels, while distillate stockpiles rose by 4.4 million barrels for the week. The S&P Global Platts survey had expected weekly supply gains of 1 million barrels for gasoline and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged up by 200,000 barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some of their early gains after the data, with July West Texas Intermediate crude up 17 cents, or 0.3%, at $70.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $70.32 before the supply data.
Trafficinvesting.com

U.S. Oil Hits 2018 Highs Before Sliding on Mammoth Gasoline, Diesel Build

Investing.com - U.S. oil prices hit their highest since 2018 before sliding on Wednesday as the government reported a mammoth weekly build in gasoline and diesel stockpiles amid a ramp-up in output by refiners anticipating runaway demand for fuels this summer. West Texas Intermediate crude, the benchmark for U.S. oil,...
Virginia Stateemporiaindependentmessenger.com

Virginia Gas Prices Remain Steady as Crude Oil Prices Climb

VIRGINIA BEACH — Prices at the pump remain steady in Virginia at $2.93, despite the price for crude oil rising. Prices are poised to fluctuate in the coming week, especially in light of a recent drop in demand. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported demand decreased from 9.48 million b/d to 9.15 million b/d for the week ending May 28. During the same week, total gasoline stocks increased to nearly 234 million bbl as U.S. refinery utilization jumped to 88.7%—the highest rate since February 2020.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude oil futures tick lower amid softening Chinese demand cues

0305 GMT: Crude oil futures dipped during mid-morning Asian trade June 8, amid softening demand cues from independent Chinese refineries, even as strong demand indicators from the West and slow progress in US-Iran nuclear talks, which could lift sanctions on Iranian crude, continue to support sentiment. Not registered?. Receive daily...
TrafficMoneyshow.com

Crude Oil Prices Seem to Have Lost Their Mojo

Crude oil prices seem to have lost their mojo as the $70.00 test was met with resistance and profit-taking, says Phil Flynn of the PRICE Futures Group. It does not help that there is not a lot of new news. There were concerns about a drop in Chinese imports, but we all know that is most likely temporary. There were talks about the resumption of the Iranian nuclear talks that still look like a longshot when it comes to lifting sanctions. There is a story from Bloomberg about six million barrels of oil in floating storage that does not fit the bullish case for oil and based on market structure, does not even make sense. Yet what looks bearish short term may be more bullish.
Trafficdtnpf.com

WTI Tops $70 as EIA Lifts Price Outlook, OECD Oil Demand

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange reversed higher in afternoon trade Tuesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) boosted its 2021 price outlook for U.S. and international crude benchmarks, reflecting an accelerated pace of fuel consumption in countries that are part of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Also, OPEC+'s gradual easing in production quotas leaves intact a global destocking pattern through the end of 2021.
Energy Industrycloudnewsmag.com

Low oil demand from China drives oil to second day losing streak

Oil prices extended their losses today over concerns about the fragile state of the global recovery in demand for crude and fuel which were heightened by data showing China’s oil imports declining in May. Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizhuo Securities in Tokyo, Japan said, “Chinese oil imports...