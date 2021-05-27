newsbreak-logo
US STOCKS-Wall Street edges up as weekly jobless claims fall

By Chuck Mikolajczak
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Boeing climbs on rival Airbus’ strong forecast

* Nvidia beats forecast but shares dip

* Kaplan says labor market tighter than realized

* Dow up 0.32%, S&P 500 up 0.11%, Nasdaq up 0.03% (Updates to midday, changes byline)

May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Thursday, as data showing improvement in the labor market helped fuel expectations the economy continues to recover and spurred a small rotation towards stocks seen as more likely to benefit from the rebound.

The number of Americans filing new unemployment claims dropped more than expected last week to a 14-month low of 406,000 as pandemic restrictions continue to be lifted, while a separate report showed business spending on equipment picked up speed.

The data helped lift U.S. Treasury yields, with the benchmark 10-year note reaching a high of 1.625% and denting the attractiveness of higher-growth names in areas such as technology while helping those seen as more likely to benefit from an improving economy such as financials.

Still, the 10-year yield remained within the range it has been in for several days, which served to keep inflation concerns in check and limited the rotation within sectors.

Investors have been closely watching economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials for signs of runaway inflation and the possibility the central bank may begin to pull back on its massive stimulus measures.

“They want to see the labor market heal so to that extent the May jobs report will be really important, initial claims beating expectations this morning and coming in at a new pandemic low, but the reality is we are still a ways off from where they want to be,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird.

“Until the labor market heals the Fed is not going to budge and until the Fed budges it’s kind of a holding pattern.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 108.6 points, or 0.32%, to 34,431.65, the S&P 500 gained 4.57 points, or 0.11%, to 4,200.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.96 points, or 0.03%, to 13,741.96.

U.S. planemaker Boeing climbed 3.82% after its European rival Airbus outlined an almost two-fold increase in production, citing a strong recovery in aviation from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boeing supplier General Electric jumped 6.49% and the two were the biggest boost to the S&P industrials, the best performing sector on the day.

Investors will now look to the personal consumption expenditure report due on Friday as it is the central bank’s preferred inflation measure for its 2% long-term target.

Fed officials have repeatedly maintained in recent days that the central bank is not ready to adjust its monetary support, although some have suggested they are open to begin discussing the reduction of its bond-buying plan. On Thursday, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said the labor market is tighter than many realize.

Strategists expect the S&P 500 to end the year at about 4,300, according to a Reuters poll. The benchmark index is currently less than 1% away from its record high of 4,238.04 points.

Nvidia Corp forecast second-quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates, but shares fell 0.99% as the chipmaker could not say for certain how much of its recent revenue rise was driven by the volatile cryptocurrency-mining market.

Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street shakes off inflation rise and closes higher

NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Friday as investors brushed off a stronger-than-expected inflation reading, as both the Dow and S&P 500 indexes clinched their first weekly gain in the past three weeks. Consumer prices, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index excluding...
Businessmarketpulse.com

Swissie falls on strong US inflation

The Swiss franc is down considerably on Friday. In North American trade, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9025, up 0.63% on the day. The pair has punched above the symbolic 90-level and is trading at a one-week high. KOF Economic Barometer climbs. The well-respected KOF Economic Barometer continues to break new...
StocksRepublic

US stocks higher, on track for solid gains for the week

Stocks were slightly higher Friday morning, as investors shrugged off the latest economic data that showed inflation accelerating in the U.S. economy. The market is on pace for its first weekly gain in three weeks. The S&P 500 index was up 0.4% as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones...
New York City, NYMetro International

Equities gain, dollar weakens on rising U.S. inflation

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global equity markets rose while the U.S. dollar retreated against major currencies on Friday as new data affirmed concerns of a surging inflation and further strengthening of economic activity from pent-up demand. U.S. Commerce Department report showed on Friday that consumer prices accelerated 3.1% in the year...
Stocksalbuquerquenews.net

U.S. stocks rise modestly amid economic data

NEW YORK, May 28 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks edged higher on Friday after data showed a key inflation gauge closely watched by the Federal Reserve jumped in April. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 64.81 points, or 0.19 percent, to 34,529.45. The S&P 500 was up 3.23 points, or 0.08 percent, to 4,204.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 12.46 points, or 0.09 percent, to 13,748.74.
Businesskitco.com

Miners flag recent gains as gold heads for a strong monthly close

As I type this missive, gold futures are attempting to pierce the $1900 level after the U.S. annual core Personal Consumption Expenditure price index (PCE) came in above expectations in April, advancing 3.1% versus the expected 1.4%. The report also showed that real personal consumption was down 0.1% in April. March data was upwardly revised to an increase of 4.1%, with personal income being down 13.1% last month. Economists were expecting to see a drop of 14.1%.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Following US economic growth higher

USD/JPY gains its highest close since March 30. Modest technical break on Thursday was aided by US Treasury rates. US statistics show a rapidly accelerating economy as Japan lingers. Nonfarm Payrolls on June 4 crucial for the USD/JPY. FXStreet Forecast poll predicts a technical retreat in the USD/JPY. The USD/JPY...
Stocksetftrends.com

Low Yields? Not with This Superdividend ETF

Lackluster yields in today’s fixed income environment are pointing advisors toward a fund that can search the globe for the best yields. Enter the Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV). A global economic recovery should provide additional tailwinds for dividend-producing equities. “What has very quietly happened is dividends have outperformed the...
Businessspectrumlocalnews.com

US consumers boosted spending in April as inflation surged

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans increased their spending by 0.5% in April, a slowdown after a massive gain in March that had been powered by the distribution of billions of dollars in individual stimulus checks. Even with the pullback from a 4.7% surge in spending in March, the April increase provided...
Marketsseeitmarket.com

Treasury Bond Yields Spike Higher; Nearing Trading Top

Treasury bond yields spiked higher after a series of economic data releases on Thursday. This move higher appears to be the beginning of a move higher into mid-June’s Federal Reserve FOMC meeting. I’m expecting that a move OVER 1.635% in the 10-year treasury bond yield should allow for at least...
StocksHerald & Review

Stocks open mostly higher on Wall Street, except for tech

Stocks were mostly higher on Thursday morning with the exception of technology stocks. Banks and industrial companies were pushing the broader market higher. The S&P 500 index rose 0.2% as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq was down 0.1%. Banks were...
EconomyBaton Rouge Business Report

US jobless claims continue falling as economy reopens further

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dropped last week to 406,000, a new pandemic low and more evidence that the job market is strengthening as the virus wanes and the economy further reopens. This morning’s report from the Labor Department showed applications declined 38,000 from 444,000 a week earlier....
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

US Stocks on Track to Close Mostly Higher on Declining Jobless Claims

US stocks were on course to close mostly higher after weekly initial jobless claims declined for the fourth consecutive week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.4% to 34,467.34, the S&P 500 was up by 0.1% to 4,201.41 and the Nasdaq Composite was slightly lower at 13,732.39. Industrials, financials and materials were among the biggest gainers while the consumer staples sector was the steepest decliner on Thursday.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Wall Street shrugs off inflation jump to move higher

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Friday as investors brushed off a stronger-than-expected inflation reading, putting both the Dow and S&P indexes on track to post their first weekly gain in the past three weeks. Consumer prices as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding...