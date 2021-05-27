Phase 2 bridge repair plans decided; schedule for reopening could be available next week, TDOT says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — TDOT and ARDOT have decided how to move forward with phase two of repairing the I-40 Bridge.

A schedule for the bridge opening should be available next week, TDOT said in Thursday’s daily update.

The department of transportation worked with the contractor on the phase 2 design and developed two repair concepts.

The first concept requires removing the entire fractured steel box member (tie girder) and replacing it with new components.

The second concept adds additional steel plating adjacent to the damaged area, bypassing the fractured components, removing a smaller section of the fractured piece, and leaving the bulk of the box section in place.

The availability of steel materials and fabrication times for the components required will impact the bridge’s opening date.

With that in mind, TDOT and ARDOT said they agreed to proceed with the second strategy using the plating concept.

This design will require less fabrication time and offers the advantage of getting the bridge open to traffic two to three weeks sooner than replacing the damaged steel box assembly in its entirety.

The final design drawings are being completed, and the contractor is sourcing the steel components for the repairs.

TDOT said it intends to have a schedule for the bridge opening next week.

