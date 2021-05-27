newsbreak-logo
Charlotte, NC

2nd woman charged in death of 4-year-old found buried behind North Carolina home – Florence, South Carolina

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePosted: Posted May 27, 2021 / 1:17 pm EDT / Has been updated: May 27, 2021 / 1:17 pm EDT. Charlotte, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) -Woman arrested, Buried 4-year-old girl Charlotte-Behind North Charlotte’s house last Friday, according to Mecklenburg police. The detective said 53-year-old Tammy Taylor Moffett was charged with...

Winston-salem, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina police officer injured during hit-and-run

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina police officer was injured when his cruiser was hit by a man who was driving while impaired and fled the scene of the accident. News outlets report Winston-Salem police Cpl. James B. Pleasant was driving his marked patrol car late Sunday...
Mental HealthTimes and Democrat

Videos show inmate's death in South Carolina jail

In newly released video of the January death of a South Carolina inmate with a history of mental health issues, deputies are seen deploying stun guns repeatedly and kneeling on the man's neck and back, before he stops moving.
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Port Huron, MIrock1055.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Charlotte, NCcorneliustoday.com

Gas still hit or miss in North Carolina, Lake Norman

May 17. Getting gasoline is still a hit of miss endeavor in Lake Norman and Charlotte, but it is getting better. More stations have gasoline more often, but North Carolina remains the epicenter of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown which ended last week. Locally, sources say police and fire vehicles are...
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Man Dead After Shooting In Northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after one person was shot and killed in northwest Charlotte Monday afternoon. Police responded around 1 p.m. to Celia Avenue, off of Beatties Ford Road, after receiving an assault with a deadly weapon call for service. When officers...
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Afternoon Observer | Gas struggles persist + Deputy urinating outside NC funeral home caught on tape

Hi, Charlotte! Happy Monday. This is Kristen. Ever wanted to stroll around the manicured gardens of the Fourth Ward? Now’s your chance. From noon-4 p.m. on May 22-23, you can absorb the sounds of uptown life and the tranquil views of curated yards with The Secret Gardens of Fourth Ward tour. There will be food and drink samples along the way, both at the residences and the restaurants of the neighborhood. Learn more about the tour here with CharlotteFive.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

One dead after shooting in north Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in north Charlotte. According to CMPD, the incident happened on Celia Avenue sometime Monday. Police said one person has died. As of 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon, police have not released any more information regarding this homicide. Stay with WCNC...
Wilkesboro, NCPosted by
WDCG G105

North Carolina Man 'Felt Like Karate Kid' After Scoring Big Lottery Win

A man in North Carolina is still in shock after hitting it big with a winning scratch-off lottery ticket. Jeremy Pruitt, of Wilkes County, purchased a lottery ticket in the the $150 Million Cash Explosion scratch-off game while recently at the Run-In on Oakwoods Road in Wilkesboro, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. After scratching the ticket while still inside the store, he found that his $20 purchase was a good investment.
Mecklenburg County, NCcaswellmessenger.com

A Joint Investigation Leads to Several Arrests as Part of “Operation Sizzurp”

A Joint Investigation Leads to Several Arrests as Part of “Operation Sizzurp”. A joint investigation involving the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s Drug Diversion and Environmental Crimes Unit (SBI-DECU), the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Tactical Drug Diversion Squad (DEA-TDS), the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the Monroe Police Department and the Locust Police Department has led to several arrests and dozens of charges as part of “Operation Sizzurp” which involves the use of a popular street drug cocktail known as “sizzurp” among other names.
Davidson, NCPosted by
WCNC

Black barbershop in Davidson stands the test of time

DAVIDSON, N.C. — If you've lived in and around the Charlotte area long enough you know that the town of Davidson was once separated by railroad tracks: one side for Black residents and the other side for whites. Similarly, one barbershop only served white customers, and that was despite all...
Dillon, SCwfxb.com

Police Are Investigating a Shooting in Dillon Yesterday Morning

Police are investigating a shooting in Dillon. According to Sheriff Douglas Pernell, a woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition yesterday morning after being shot at a home on East Dargan Street. The unidentified woman was hit by a bullet that came through a window and was taken to McLeod Hospital in Dillon then transferred to the McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence. As of yesterday afternoon, no arrests had been made and the investigation is still ongoing.