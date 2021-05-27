newsbreak-logo
Genius: 2-year-old is youngest American Mensa member

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
LOS ANGELES — A little girl in Los Angeles has a big future ahead of her and she’s already making a name for herself.

Kashe Quest has become the youngest American member of Mensa at only 2 years old, KABC reported.

Kashe has an IQ of 146, or about 50 points higher than average Americans.

She not only can count to 100, read full sentences and identify all 50 states, she also has memorized the periodic table, KABC reported.

Dad Devon Quest told the news station he’ll work with his daughter on whatever she wants to.

“We started to notice her memory was really great. She just picked up things really fast and she was really interested in learning. At about 17, 18 months she had recognized all the alphabet, numbers, colors and shapes,” Sukhjit Athwal, Kashe’s mother, told KTTV.

But Athwal, who is an educator and has a background in childhood development, says her daughter is also a normal toddler who will watch “Frozen” and have tantrums, just like any other child her age, KABC reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

