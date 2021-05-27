Capital Highlights

Cancel
By Gary Borders
thevindicator.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleTexas lawmakers will adjourn the regular session on Monday — Memorial Day — but Gov. Greg Abbott has already indicated he will call a special session in the fall to grapple with redistricting after detailed census results are finally released. Last week, Abbott told lawmakers he would put them in charge of deciding how to spend nearly $16 billion in federal money the state received for COVID-19 recovery efforts. During the first two rounds of stimulus funding, Abbott decided how the money would be spent, which angered some legislators. The special session comes just months before the 2022 primaries, with Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Attorney General Ken Paxton and Comptroller Glenn Hegar all planning to seek re-election. That raises the possibility of other topics being added the special session that could appeal to the governor’s base, according to the San Antonio Express-News. Abbott has drawn one primary opponent, former state Sen. Don Huffines.

