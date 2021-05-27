Who Is The Richest NFL Player?

It's common knowledge that few careers pay as well as those of professional athletes. After all, it makes sense, as fans are willing to shell out plenty of cash for tickets and merchandise. Not to mention, major games and tournaments are huge revenue-generators for cities across the globe. In particular, the pro football industry is a big money-making business. During the 2018-2019 season alone, the NFL pulled in $16B in revenue, a number which represented a modest 5% bump up from the previous season. And though $16B is a massive figure, the NFL reportedly has its sights set on reaching the $25B mark by 2027, according to the Chicago Tribune.