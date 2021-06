Things haven't exactly gone as planned for former Toronto Raptors bigs Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol this season. It was just two months ago that Gasol spoke about his dissatisfaction being a backup for the Los Angles Lakers when Andre Drummond began eating into his minutes. At the time he called it a "tough pill to swallow" knowing he was going to be in and out of the lineup down the stretch and into the playoffs. Now Ibaka's spot with the Los Angeles Clippers seems to be dwindling too.