Low-carb frozen and quick meal options that use quality ingredients that don’t cost an arm and a leg can be hard to come by!. Real Good Foods is one company that has recently launched a variety of new products ranging from microwavable lunches and breakfast sandwiches to even ice cream. They sent me some products to try out at no cost so that I could relay my perspectives on the taste, convenience, and from a diabetes management perspective. I did not receive additional compensation for this review and all opinions are my own.