David E. Chapman, 52, of Madison Township, suffered minor injuries in a crash at 6:04 p.m. April 28 on Interstate 80 in Kidder Township. State police at Fern Ridge said he was transported by Lehighton Ambulance personnel to the Geisinger-Wyoming Valley Medical Center after the crash. Police said Chapman was operating a 2016 Toyota Tundra that was pulling a trailer that had a passenger car as its cargo. He was eastbound when the vehicle left the left lane, entered the left shoulder and struck a guide rail. The vehicle went down an embankment and rolled onto its side.