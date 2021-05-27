newsbreak-logo
Fifth annual Black Elk Peak hike to be held Sunday

By Tanya Manus Journal staff
Rapid City Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA commemorative hike on Sunday celebrates two milestone events — the renaming of Harney Peak in honor of Lakota holy man Nicholas Black Elk, and a journey that inspired the book, “Black Elk Speaks.”. The public is invited to participate in the hike, which is jointly sponsored by the John...

